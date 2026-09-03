Rupee gains 69 paise, hits highest level since June on bumper FCNR inflows

The Indian rupee on Thursday opened 69 paise higher against the US dollar at 94.29, marking its strongest level since late June.

The domestic currency touched an intraday high of 94.27 in morning deals, its highest level since June 29, according to Bloomberg data. It had settled at 94.98 against the dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee’s gains were supported by a rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special dollar-rupee swap facility.