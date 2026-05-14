Rupee hits record low before paring losses on bond tax-cut hopes

The rupee hit a fresh intraday low of 95.96 per dollar on Thursday amid aggressive dollar demand among importers and the maturity of offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions, dealers said. The rupee later recovered sharply to around 95.58 after reports emerged that the government was considering a reduction in taxes on foreign investors investing in Indian bonds, a move aimed at attracting foreign inflows.

The rupee eventually settled at another fresh closing low of 95.77 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.71 per dollar.

“The rupee was under pressure because of importer demand for dollars and the maturity of positions in NDF,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The news of the tax cut led to recovery towards 95.50 per dollar,” he added.

The gains in the rupee proved short-lived after data showed India’s wholesale price inflation surged to 8.30 per cent in April, sharply above market expectations of around 4.4 per cent. The inflation print rekindled concerns over imported price pressures.

“The first sign of the impact of war on the Indian economy has been seen in the WPI inflation number for April, which came at 8.3 per cent. This is a direct result of the global developments, which have manifested on the oil front,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

“While WPI inflation is not a target for MPC, it is known that with a lag, these prices also get transmitted to the CPI component through higher input costs,” he added.

Dealers said the RBI intervened by selling dollars near the 95.96 per dollar level.

“Market was watching the Trump-Xi summit when the news came that the Indian government is considering a significant reduction in taxes paid by foreign investors on Indian bonds, as authorities sought to align policies with global norms and attract inflows,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

“However, as India’s wholesale inflation rose to 8.3 per cent and this news also came simultaneously, the rupee fell from 95.58 to 95.75 levels almost immediately,” he added.

News agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday that, on the recommendation of the central bank, the Centre is considering cutting taxes paid by foreign investors on bonds, aimed at aligning policies with global norms and attracting inflows.

The rupee has remained under pressure in recent sessions amid persistent strength in the dollar index, elevated crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia, and sustained foreign portfolio outflows from domestic equities. Market participants said intraday volatility has risen significantly, offering opportunities to both importers and exporters to hedge positions.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield softened by 3 basis points to 7.02 per cent on reports of the possibility of fresh foreign inflows into the debt market if tax norms are eased for overseas investors.

“The bond yield moved by 3 bps after the reports of a tax cut. The market is now looking at a rate hike. The yields are not expected to soften significantly from here,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.