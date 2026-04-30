Rupee hits record low: Analysts flag 96-97 levels as oil, Fed stance weigh

Rupee hits record low; key levels to watch in USD/INR

The Indian rupee may depreciate further as a surge in crude oil prices and persistent foreign outflows threaten its outlook.

The domestic currency slid to a record low of 95.32 against the US dollar on Thursday after Brent crude oil prices jumped roughly 7 per cent to touch the $126 per barrel-mark, a level not seen since June 2022.

As India is heavily reliant on oil imports, a spike in energy prices is set to inflate the import bill, widen the current account deficit, and accelerate foreign outflows -- deepening the strain on the rupee against the US dollar.

Market participants note that the currency is currently caught in a feedback loop where rising oil prices are driving dollar demand from importers, while persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is amplifying capital outflows.

“The rupee is witnessing a classic reflexive move -- oil-led trade deficit pressures and capital outflows are working in tandem, leaving little buffer for the currency,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Securities.

He added that while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intervening to smooth volatility, it is not attempting to defend any specific level, suggesting that the broader trend remains biased toward depreciation.

“Reserves are being deployed to slow the move, not to reverse it. As long as the underlying drivers - Brent above $115 and FII selling pressure - remain in place, the path of least resistance for USDINR is higher,” he said.

US Fed’s hawkish tilt adds pressure

Exacerbating the pressure on rupee is the global monetary backdrop. The US Federal Reserve, in its policy meeting on Wednesday, kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75 per cent but maintained a hawkish stance amid “elevated inflation” and uncertainties stemming from geopolitical tensions and energy prices.

According to Madhavi Arora, lead economist of Emkay Global Financial Services, the US Fed’s communication signals caution, with policymakers unlikely to pivot toward easing until inflationary pressures—especially those linked to energy and tariffs—show signs of moderation.

A hawkish Fed typically strengthens the US dollar and tightens global liquidity, making emerging market currencies like the rupee less attractive.

“A hawkish Fed adds to the RBI's policy constraints ahead, with the Middle East crisis persisting longer than expected. The RBI's options to stabilize INR remain limited, especially with FPI flows expected to remain weak as long as Middle East tensions are elevated,” Arora noted.

Notably, elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty are pushing up inflation expectations globally, while also strengthening the dollar index.

This dynamic, coupled with firm US bond yields (at 4.43 per cent now), is likely to keep emerging market currencies under pressure. Analysts expect that even without immediate rate hikes, a persistently hawkish Fed stance could continue to weigh on the rupee in the short-to-medium term.

They also caution that with the Fed maintaining a tightening bias, the central bank has “limited room to diverge significantly on policy rates without risking further capital outflows”.

India has already seen a record FII selling of more than $20 billion so far in calendar year 2026, with April alone seeinf FII outflows of $7.5 billion.

Key levels to watch on Rupee now

Looking ahead, analysts said the trajectory of the rupee will largely hinge on crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, particularly around opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The larger USDINR trend remains upward as long as oil continues to rise. The next important level to watch is 96/$, and a sustained break above 96 opens the path to 97 - a level we see as achievable if Brent breaches $125 and the Hormuz situation deteriorates further,” Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities said.

On the downside, 94.80 will act as a meaningful support zone. “Anything between 94.50 and 94.80 should see strong dollar buying interest from importers who have been waiting on the sidelines,” he added.

For Rupee to fall below 94.50, a significant drop in oil prices is needed, which is not our base case for now, he said.

For the entire financial year 2026-27 (FY27) CareEdge Ratings, projects the average USD/INR at 92-93 for FY27, though current volatility suggests risks may be tilted to the upside.