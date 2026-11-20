The rupee strengthened above the 93-per-dollar mark for the first time since April 20 on Friday, scaling a more than seven-month high as sustained foreign portfolio inflows into equities, renewed overseas buying of government bonds and relatively stable crude oil prices boosted demand for the domestic currency. The rupee touched an intraday high of 92.91 against the US dollar, gaining nearly 40 paise from its previous close of 93.30 and extending its weekly appreciation to over ₹1.

The domestic currency opened 10 paise stronger at 93.20 against the US dollar, compared to 93.30 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.

The Indian rupee extended its winning streak against the US dollar despite broader firmness in the US Dollar Index, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

He attributed the strength to strong support from sustained foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities-highlighted by a nearly 1,000-point rally in the Sensex-alongside renewed overseas buying of Indian government bonds and benign Brent crude oil prices holding below $92 per barrel. Steady dollar inflows through custodian banks comfortably absorbed early importer demand, keeping the rupee resilient near multi-month highs.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.21 per cent higher at $92.17 per barrel mark. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.18 per cent to $82.59

Bhansali said exporters, if they get the upside beyond 93.50 should sell for their exports with higher premiums, while importers may now wait to buy near to 93.00 levels.

US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a choppy session, initially dipping during US trading hours before rebounding to close higher on Thursday. The greenback quickly recovered overnight as hawkish Federal Reserve expectations-with markets pricing in back-to-back rate hikes in December and January following the October FOMC minutes-and strong foreign inflows into US assets kept US Treasury yields elevated and reinforced underlying dollar strength, Bhansali said.

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