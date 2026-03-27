Rupee slumps to fresh low of 94.85 against dollar; bond yields surge

The rupee slumped to a fresh low of 94.85 per dollar intraday, while government bond yields surged to a near two-year high on Friday as foreign investors pulled out of domestic markets amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with crude oil prices staying at elevated levels.

The local currency settled at a new closing low of 94.81 per dollar, depreciating almost 0.9 per cent over the previous close to become the worst-performing currency in Asia.

The Indian unit is inching closer to the psychologically crucial 95 per dollar mark, with the Reserve Bank of India intervening intermittently in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales.

The central bank is seen intervening mainly in the forward segment and not much in the spot market, currency dealers said. They said the central bank’s increasing reliance on the forward market to manage rupee volatility is beginning to influence the currency’s medium-term trajectory. By building a sizeable net short dollar position, estimated by market participants to be approaching $100 billion, the central bank appears to be deferring, rather than eliminating, underlying depreciation pressures.

“While such interventions help stabilise the rupee in the near term by easing immediate dollar demand and preserving headline foreign exchange reserves, they create a future overhang as these contracts mature and require delivery or rollover,” said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, global trading centre, FX & rates treasury at Shinhan Bank India.

Data released on Monday showed that foreign exchange reserves fell $11.4 billion to $698.3 billion for the week ended March 20. The entire fall was due to a decline in gold reserves — $13.5 billion, while foreign currency assets rose $2.1 billion. The rupee fell 1.23 per cent during that week.

“This has already manifested in elevated forward premiums and tighter liquidity conditions in swap markets, signalling underlying dollar demand,” he added.

The Indian unit has depreciated over 4 per cent since the West Asia crisis started in late February, and 5.2 per cent during this quarter.

The rupee has depreciated more than during the taper tantrum years of 2013–14, as it fell 9.85 per cent in FY26. This financial year could be the Indian unit’s worst year since FY12, when it fell 12.37 per cent.

Market participants said that the rupee is expected to weaken in a calibrated manner, with levels around 95 per dollar appearing increasingly likely, especially if external pressures such as elevated crude prices, sustained dollar strength, and portfolio outflows persist.

Foreign investors sold around ₹850 crore worth of government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR) on Friday, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), while overseas investors have pulled $11.5 billion from local stocks this month, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

On the other hand, the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond climbed past 6.95 per cent as sentiment weakened after the excise duty cut on fuel raised concerns over the fiscal outlook, compounding pressures already stemming from elevated oil prices amid the West Asia conflict and a heavy supply of government debt.

The total state development loan (SDL) issuances for the week stood at ₹94,800 crore, which further weighed on central government bond yields. States raised ₹54,834 crore at Tuesday’s auction, against the indicated ₹47,985 crore. Additionally, on Friday, thirteen states together raised ₹39,991 crore against an indicative ₹12,000 crore.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.94 per cent, the highest since July 26, 2024, against the previous close of 6.88 per cent.

“The rupee’s sharp depreciation reflects a broader risk-off sentiment because of foreign outflows and high crude prices, and the RBI’s intervention is somewhat smoothening near-term volatility,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

“Government bond yields rose because of fiscal concerns after the announcement of excise duty cuts, adding to existing pressures from higher oil prices and the large supply,” the person added.

Brent crude oil prices rose to $109.75 per barrel, against the previous day’s $99.31 per barrel. The dollar index rose to 100, against the previous day’s 99.31.

Economists said that the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel is estimated to result in a net revenue loss of about ₹1 trillion for the Centre over 12 months, after accounting for gains from higher taxes on fuel exports.