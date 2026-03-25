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Home / Markets / News / RVNL, Ircon shares jump up to 5% on merger buzz; analyst says 'buy on dips'

RVNL, Ircon shares jump up to 5% on merger buzz; analyst says 'buy on dips'

RVNL and Ircon shares rose up to 5% on merger reports under NMP 2.0. Analyst sees long-term benefits and advises investors to hold and buy on dips.

RVNL-Ircon merger news

Govt mulls merger of RVNL-Ircon International; time to buy the shares? | Photo:PTI

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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Shares of government-owned railway companies – Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Ircon International – were trading with healthy gains on Tuesday amid reports of their merger. 
RVNL share price moved higher by 4.4 per cent to ₹269.8 per share on the BSE, while Ircon share price gained 5.3 per cent to ₹125 per share in the intraday trade. At 10:03 AM, both the railway shares were 4 per cent higher each as against a 1.6 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. 

RVNL-Ircon merger news update

Investors, on Tuesday, moved to buy shares of railway companies RVNL, and Ircon International hoping to benefit from the likely merger synergies.  
 
According to a Business Standard report, the government may merge the two railway infrastructure-related companies as part of its National Asset Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0. 
At the end of the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), the railway ministry held 72.8-per cent stake in RVNL and 65.17-per cent stake in Ircon International. 

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Notably, neither of the companies have issued any statement or made any disclosure to the stoc exchanges on the report.  READ | Sammaan Capital soars 12% on huge volumes; why NBFC stock in focus?

RVNL, Ircon financials

In Q3FY26, RVNL posted a net profit (attributable to the shareholders) of ₹322.8 crore, marginally up from ₹311.44 crore posted in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the net profit increased from ₹230.29 crore. 
Operationally, its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4,684.46 crore, higher than ₹4,567.38 crore year-on-year, but lower than a revenue of ₹5,122.98 crore seen in Q2FY26.  
RVNL had announced an Interim Dividend of ₹1.00/- per share for the financial year 2025-26, which was to be paid on or before March 6, 2026. 
Meanwhile, Ircon International posted a net profit of ₹100 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹86 crore Y-o-Y, along with an operating revenue of ₹2,119 crore, which slipped from ₹2,613 crore. 
Ircon International had an Order Book of ₹23,801 crore as on December 31, 2025, while RVNL boasted an Order Book of approximately ₹87,000 crore.  READ | Sagility shares jump 8% in trade; Nomura initiates 'Buy', sees 40% upside

Should investors ‘Buy’ RVNL, Ircon shares?

According to Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, the government is possibly looking to consolidate the railway sector, on lines of public sector banks (PSBs). 
“By and large, its a positive move. The merged entity would be able to raise funds at competitive rates, execute projects faster, and see better decision making,” he said. 
As a strategy, incumbent investors, he advised, may hold the stocks while new investors may buy on dips rather than chasing the momentum. 
On the bourses, RVNL shares have declined nearly 16 per cent over the past one month and 26 per cent, so far, in 2026. 
Ircon International shares, meanwhile, have also slipped 16 per cent in a month, but have tumbled 30 per cent year-to-date.  
By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 10 per cent this year.  ===================

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Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Railways Rail Vikas Nigam Ircon International

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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