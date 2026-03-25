Sagility shares jump 8% in trade; Nomura initiates 'Buy', sees 40% upside

Sagility shares jumped 7.9 per cent in trade on BSE, logging day’s high at ₹40.22 per share. At 10:09 AM, Sagility's share price was trading 6.15 per cent higher at ₹39.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.57 per cent at 75,231.

Nomura has initiated coverage on Sagility with a ‘Buy’ rating and target price of ₹55, implying 40 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage believes Sagility India is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for technology-enabled solutions in the US healthcare sector, as American health insurance companies and providers increasingly turn to outsourcing to manage margin pressures and regulatory complexities.

Pure-play focus on US healthcare

Sagility operates as a vertically integrated, healthcare-focused solutions provider, primarily serving the US market. Its revenue model is heavily weighted toward payers (US health insurance companies), which contribute approximately 90 per cent of its top line, while the remaining 10 per cent comes from healthcare providers (hospitals).

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company boasts a stable and loyal client base, with 81 client groups as of Q3FY26. Analysts highlighted Sagility’s deep domain expertise and operational flexibility, noting an impressive average client tenure of 18 years and a 95 per cent retention rate.

Margin constraints in US fuelling demand

The US healthcare operations outsourcing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6–8 per cent for the payer segment and 11–13 per cent for the provider segment through CY28.

Recent macroeconomic developments, including Medicaid funding cuts and stricter Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) rules, have squeezed the margins of US insurance firms. This has forced them to adopt digital and artificial intelligence (AI)-led operating models to drive efficiency. Analysts expect this shift to act as a major tailwind for Sagility, especially as clients move toward outcome-based models rather than simple transactional services.

AI: A boost to efficiency, not a disruptor

While there are concerns about AI disrupting service providers, the report suggests Sagility is well-positioned to benefit from the technology. While AI can handle simple queries, complex claims, and clinical decision-making still require human intervention due to regulatory constraints from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which prohibits bots from making clinical calls.

Instead of replacing the workforce, AI tools like "Agent Assist" are being used to automate workflows and boost engagement efficiency. While 70–80 per cent of these efficiency gains are expected to be passed back to clients, analysts believe Sagility’s margins will remain stable in the medium term due to increased volumes and deeper integration.

Valuation and key risks

The stock currently trades at 14x FY28F earnings per share (EPS), which analysts view as attractive given the company's specialised vertical focus and strong growth projections.

However, the report flagged certain risks, including a potential decline in the US healthcare payer industry, a slowdown in the trend of outsourcing operational work, and the entry of new competitors that could disrupt existing business models.

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