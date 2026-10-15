Sahajanand Medical IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, review & subscription

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Sahajanand Medical Technologies' ₹475.48 crore : Sahajanand Medical Technologies' ₹475.48 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Thursday. The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS), which means all the proceeds will go to the selling stakeholders.

Analysts suggested subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective, as they see improvement in the growth outlook going ahead, even though near-term pressure is likely.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO Subscription Details

As of 11:04 AM, Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO was subscribed 0.06 times, according to data on BSE. Here's how different quotas were subscribed:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscription was nil

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscription was at 0.03 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscription was at 0.1 times

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO price band, lot size

Sahajanand Medical Technologies has set the price band for the primary issue at ₹327 to ₹344 per share. The lot size is 43, which means that retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹14,792 to subscribe to the IPO.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO GMP at ₹200 as Ambani firm fixes price band, date for share sale The subscription will close on October 19 (Monday). The allotment is expected to be finalised on October 21 (Wednesday). The tentative listing date is October 23. Sahajanand Medical Technologies will list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO Review

Sahajanand Medical Technologies derives 74 per cent of its revenue from global markets as it has its presence in 77 countries, indicating significant room for long-term growth, Anand Rathi said in an IPO note. Its leading position in the domestic drug-eluting stents market further points to the possibility of future growth,

The company also has a diversified portfolio which comprises drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, TAVI systems and occluders. Strong intellectual property, clinical evidence and regulatory approvals across multiple international markets support the varied portfolio, according to the brokerage.

“At the upper price band, the company is valued at 50.6x FY26 P/E and 21.6x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹34,996 million,” said Anand Rathi.

ALSO READ: Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO bags 'subscribe' tag from experts; GMP at 30% Noting the company’s lead position in cardiovascular devices and long-term growth possibilities, Anand Rathi has suggested a ‘subscribe’ rating with a long-term view.

Key risks

Meanwhile, the brokerage said that Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ profitability could be impacted in the near term due to the company’s exposure to regulatory approvals, pricing controls, competitive pressures, and ongoing investments in research.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) of Sahajanand Medical Technologies was quoted at ₹41, indicating a listing price of ₹385 and a gain of 11.92 per cent.

About Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Sahajanand Medical Technologies was established in 2001 and became India’s leading cardiovascular device manufacturer. The company manufactures, develops, and commercialises cardiovascular devices in two key segments — Vascular Intervention (VI) and Structural Heart (SH). Drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) systems and occluders are some of the company’s offerings.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies also focuses on research and development with dedicated R&D facilities in India and Thailand.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.