Sahajanand Medical shares make positive debut, list at 8% premium

Shares of Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd, a manufacturer of cardiac stents, made a positive debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at a premium of up to 8 per cent over the issue price and delivering modest gains to IPO investors.

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹371.15, up ₹27.15, or 7.89 per cent, over the issue price of ₹344. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹368.05, marking a gain of ₹24.05, or 6.99 per cent.

The stock later pared some of its listing gains and was trading at ₹371.05 on BSE.

At the listing price, Sahajanand Medical Technologies commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3,741.11 crore, according to BSE data.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies' debut was broadly in line with grey market premium (GMP) indications, which had pointed to listing gains of around 8 per cent.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies had fixed a price band of ₹327-344 per share for its ₹475 crore IPO. The offer was subscribed 14.20 times.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies' IPO was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.38 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Since the IPO was entirely an OFS, the company didn't receive any proceeds from the share sale.

Ahead of the IPO, Sahajanand Medical Technologies had raised ₹140 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 40.71 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹344 apiece. Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book included Allianz Global Investors Fund, Natixis International Funds (Lux) -I, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, DSP Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.