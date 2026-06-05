Sai Life, Laurus Labs hit new highs; stocks rally up to 40% in 6 months

Share price of Sai Life Sciences, Laurus Labs

Shares price of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) companies, Sai Life Sciences (up 2 per cent at ₹1,187.65) and Laurus Labs (up 1 per cent at ₹1,449.90) hit their respective new highs on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 74,371 at 02:46 PM.

In the past month, Laurus Labs and Sai Life soared 23 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 4.2 per cent during the period. Further, in the past six months, Laurus Labs (40 per cent) and Sai Life (35 per cent) zoomed up to 40 per cent, as against 14 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Sai Life Sciences - should investors buy, hold or sell?

Sai’s management reiterated long-term guidance of 15–20 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with 28–30 per cent steady state EBITDA margin over the next two to three years.

The management remained constructive on the company's medium-term growth outlook, underpinned by a strong and diversified late-stage pipeline, increasing commercialisation of internally developed molecules and expanding capabilities in emerging modalities such as peptides, oligonucleotides and ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates).

The company continues to invest aggressively in manufacturing infrastructure to support future demand and indicated healthy visibility on capacity utilisation over the next few years. Additionally, management highlighted favourable industry dynamics with ongoing supply chain diversification away from China and increasing outsourcing by large pharmaceutical companies creating a sustained opportunity for Indian CRDMOs to gain market share and deepen customer relationships, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the management meet update.

The brokerage firm has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock as it believes the company is poised to outperform the guidance on the back of rampant capacity expansion, ramp-up of blockbuster molecules and pipeline additions on the strength of its integrated offering. Overall, analysts expect Sai to deliver revenue/EBITDA/APAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent/28 per cent/25 per cent over FY26–28E, valuing it at 28x FY28E EBITDA, yielding a target price of ₹1,371.

Brokerages view on Laurus Labs

Companies with strong exposure to commercial-stage contracts and late-stage pipelines reported healthy growth, supported by ramp-up in commercialization and contribution from newer projects. For instance, Laurus January to March 2026 (Q4FY26) result demonstrated strong traction in its synthesis/CDMO segment, with revenues growing 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), driven by the scale-up of late-stage pipeline projects and commercial NCE API supplies. The company is also progressing on peptides and fermentation capabilities, expanding into newer modalities and diversifying its customer base across global accounts, indicating improving medium-term visibility in CDMO, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in the pharma sector update.

Laurus is strategically transitioning towards a CDMO-led model, targeting 50 per cent revenue contribution by FY29E. Growth is expected across segments: Generics supported by ARV recovery, higher volumes, improved utilisation and oncology API scale-up, while CDMO growth will be driven by increased order inflows from large players, commercialisation and a focus on high-complexity offerings. The evolving product mix, with higher CDMO contribution, is anticipated to support margin expansion. However, profitability may see slower growth due to elevated capex, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities said. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.