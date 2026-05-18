SAIL rebounds 3% from day's low; brokerages see up to 25% upside post Q4

SAIL share price today: Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) hit an intra-day high of ₹194 today, rebounding 3 per cent from its day’s low of ₹188.30 on the BSE. At 11:47 AM, the stock was quoting 0.6 per cent lower at ₹191.25, as compared to a 0.43 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 24.08 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

SAIL shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹209.70 on May 14, 2026. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, SAIL has outperformed the market by soaring 30 per cent, as compared to a 12.3 per cent decline in the BSE Senex.

SAIL Q4 results

SAIL reported a healthy performance in the January-March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) . Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at ₹30,813 crore with steel sales volume rising 4 per cent sequentially to 5.3 MT. The firm's Ebitda stood at ₹4,409 crore, while Ebitda margins came in at 14.3 per cent (up ~593 bps Q-o-Q). Ebitda/tonne stood at ₹8,287 vs ₹4,499 in Q3FY26. Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹1,835 crore, against ₹442 crore in Q3FY26.

SAIL said the company delivered a strong performance across all key metrics in FY 2025-26 (FY26), underscoring the robustness and resilience of its core business operations. Improved sales volumes, alongside a reduction in inventory and borrowings, and better techno-economic parameters - such as enhanced blast furnace productivity and optimised energy consumption have significantly strengthened operational efficiency and profitability.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Going forward, the management said the company will place sharper emphasis on increasing the share of value-added and special steel in its portfolio. The encouraging outlook for domestic steel consumption, driven by sustained infrastructure development, augurs well for SAIL’s expansion plans, the management said.

Brokerages upbeat on SAIL with up to 25% upside

India, the world’s 2nd largest steel consumer, continues to have relatively low per capita steel consumption at 103 kg (vs global average of ~215 kg). To support infrastructure ambitions, the government is targeting 300 MT of crude steel capacity and per capita consumption of 160 kg by FY31. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect SAIL’s sales volumes to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent over FY26-28E, reaching ~22.5 MT in FY28E from ~20 MT in FY26.

Nonetheless, continued focus on reducing employee and operating costs is expected to support profitability. Accordingly, the brokerage firm estimate SAIL’s Ebitda/tonne at ~₹8,800 and ~₹9,100 for FY27E and FY28E, respectively vs. ₹6,000 reported in FY26.

SAIL is expected to deliver record performance ahead driven by firm domestic steel prices, favourable demand tailwinds, and focus on cost optimisation. With supportive valuations (trades at 5x EV/Ebitda on FY28E, lowest amongst its peers), analysts maintained a 'Buy' rating on SAIL with a target price of ₹240, implying 25 per cent upside over Friday’s close of ₹192.35.

“Delivering an improved performance across multiple techno-economic parameters, SAIL has ended FY26 with one of the strongest balance sheets in last many years. It reduced debt by ₹5,000 crore in FY26 and along with 3,407 headcount reduction, it is further expected to keep the burden off the profitability in FY27. The management has guided for record volume of ~22m tonne in FY27 (22.5m tonne including third party) which along with the recent price hikes in steel sector is expected to aid our FY27 revenue estimates (up 7.3 per cent),” said analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said.

SAIL has already placed major package orders for IISCO, and the enhanced capacity (likely in next 3-4 years), will sustain volume momentum beyond FY30. Workforce rationalisation would continue through natural attrition, supporting better control over employee cost.

Considering the company is likely to continue its profitability momentum, analysts have increased their Ebitda/tonne estimate by 11.1 per cent to ₹7,687 for FY27e and 17 per cent to ₹8,226 for FY28e. With the company improving its BF utilisation levels, reducing its coke requirement, improving productivity per headcount along with the recent rise in steel prices and visible volume expansion beyond FY30, the brokerage upgrade rating on SAIL to 'Buy' with a revised target price of ₹230, valuing it at 6.5x FY28e EV/EBITDA (between LTA and +1SD).

===================================

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.