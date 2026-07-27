SAIL rises 3% after Q1 PAT jumps two-fold; Emkay retains Buy for 18% upside

SAIL share price target: Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd ( Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd ( SAIL ) rose nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the state-owned firm reported more than a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The PSU stock opened higher at ₹162.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and advanced to an intraday high of ₹166.50.

The counter, however, pared the gains as the session progressed and traded at ₹162.80, up 0.8 per cent as of 12:30 PM.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 188 points or 0.8 per cent at 23,955.

Back on Friday, SAIL posted over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,644.05 crore in the June quarter, mainly on account of reduced expenses. It had reported a net profit of ₹744.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

SAIL said that its total income increased to ₹26,451.21 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹26,083.90 crore in Q1FY26.

The company's crude steel output reduced to 4.76 million tonnes (MT) in the quarter under review, from 4.85 MT in Q1 FY26. The sales also fell to 4.16 MT from 4.55 MT in the year-ago period.

Post Q1 results, Emkay Research has retained a 'Buy' rating on SAIL and cut the target price to ₹190 from ₹200. The target implies an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹161.45.

Emkay said that SAIL reported an in-line quarter, with adjusted Ebitda of ₹41.5 billion, which was 9.1 per cent below the estimate due to weaker-than-expected sales volumes, while it was in line with the Street estimate.

Despite the volume decline, analysts said that Ebitda remained resilient, aided by improvement in NSRs, while Ebitda/t improved to ₹9,974.

The brokerage expects pricing strength and ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives to support gradual margin expansion. However, weak 1Q performance raises the execution risk on FY27 volume guidance, with earnings likely to remain realisation-led in the near term. Additionally, the 20% correction in rebar prices and SAIL's high exposure to long products could weigh on 2QFY27 earnings.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest public sector steel-making entity, having an annual capacity of over 20 MT.