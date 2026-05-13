SAIL zooms 11%, at 15-year high; sees sharpest intra-day rally in 54 months

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) recorded its sharpest intra-day rally in the past 54 months, hitting an over 15-year high. The stock price of the state-owned steel company moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹195.45 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes.

Earlier, on November 1, 2021, the stock had zoomed 13.3 per cent in intra-day trade, the BSE data shows. Currently, SAIL quotes at its highest level since December 2010. The stock had hit a record high of ₹292.50 on December 13, 2007.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, SAIL has outperformed the market by soaring 32 per cent, as against 12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and 16 per cent rise in the BSE Metal index.

At 11:40 AM; SAIL was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹192.75, as compared to 0.35 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 79.6 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

SAIL Q4 results on Friday, May 15, 2026

SAIL on May 8, 2026 informed stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on May 15, 2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Further, on Monday, May 11, 2026, SAIL informed that the board of directors of SAIL in its meeting to be held on May 15, 2026 at New Delhi, may inter-alia, consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates | Dixon Technologies | Pine Labs falls 10% It is further informed that an Analyst and Institutional Investor Meet (Group Meet) has been scheduled on May 16, 2026 at 11.00 AM, through conference call, to discuss the financial results of the company for quarter ended March 31, 2026, SAIL said on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

What’s driving SAIL stock price?

In the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) earnings conference call on February 2, 2026, SAIL said that so far as global steel industry is concerned, the landscape for the global steel industry is influenced by economic trends, trade policies and technological advancements. Of late, it has seen positive movement in the demand and cost push in the prices, primarily because of increasing coal price as of now.

In the Indian steel industry front, Indian steel industry continues to enjoy robust demand for steel, with consumption during nine-monthly FY25-26 grown by almost 7 per cent over CPLY. The growth in production of crude steel has been still higher, at around 9.5 per cent during the same period. This has led to India again becoming a net exporter, as exports grew by around 33 per cent to stand at 4.8 million tonnes, vis-à-vis imports, which has reduced by about 37 per cent to stand at 4.65 million tonnes this time.

“As the coal prices continue to remain range-bound, in fact, a little on the higher side, and the market support is also there, so the margins will remain good in Quarter 4, this is what we are expecting. So, Quarter 4 again, there will be a better growth for sale,” SAIL said.

ICICI Securities view on SAIL

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe SAIL offers an attractive risk reward opportunity given the upcycle in the domestic steel space. Additionally, with improvement in profitability as well as liquidation of inventory, SAIL is well poised for reduction in debt to the tune of >₹ 5,000 crore in FY26, which will result in an improvement in the net debt to EBITDA to 2.1x in FY26 (Debt: Equity at 0.4x), further providing margin of safety to our positive investment thesis on SAIL.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETFs up 7% on import duty hike; here's what analyst suggests Going ahead, with domestic steel prices witnessing a sharp recovery (up >₹5,000/tonne) post government’s imposition of 12 per cent safeguard duty in mid-December 2025, analysts expect domestic steel players to witness healthy improvement in profitability with gains to some extent capped by recent rise in coking coal prices (up ~₹1,500/tonne QoQ). Nonetheless, continued focus on reducing employee and other operating costs should support margins ahead, the brokerage firm said in the March 2026 company report.

With safeguard duty led steel price hike, favourable demand tailwinds, and focus on cost optimization, SAIL is expected to deliver improved performance ahead. Analysts at ICICI Securities assigned a BUY rating on SAIL with a target price of ₹200, valuing it at 7x on FY28E EV/EBITDA. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.