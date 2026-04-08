Same store sales, buyer growth lift jewellery majors in March quarter

Growth for Titan was led by the jewellery segment, which posted domestic revenue growth of 46 per cent excluding bullion sales, and the outperformance was led by Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon. Most brokerages expected the company to deliver growth in the 40-42 per cent band. Secondary (retail) sales for the company were up 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by Tanishq and Mia.

The growth in jewellery sales was led by a 48 per cent jump in like-for-like sales as gold prices surged 80 per cent over the year-ago period. In addition to higher average ticket sizes, growth for the company was also on account of high single-digit buyer growth. The buyer growth in Q4FY26 comes after a flattish performance in the three preceding quarters of FY26. Within the sub-segments, studded jewellery grew in the early thirties while plain gold saw growth in the mid-thirties. The company reported a near tripling of coin sales Y-o-Y.

Among other segments, watches saw growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase in analogue watches. However, this was offset to some extent by a 53 per cent Y-o-Y decline in the smartwatches category. Premiumisation trends, according to the company, contributed to healthy ticket size increases in the quarter.

Commenting on the sales performance of Titan, Goldman Sachs Research highlighted that domestic jewellery consumer growth was strong at 52 per cent Y-o-Y and was driven by sharp like-for-like acceleration. The improvement in buyer growth to high single digits indicates demand recovery, it added. The brokerage has maintained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 5,000.

Higher gold prices may weigh on the company’s gross margins in the March quarter. Analysts led by Abhijeet Kundu of Antique Stock Broking, however, pointed out that healthy growth of studded jewellery in the early thirties, led by robust buyer expansion, could partially offset the gross margin impact. Incremental improvement in profitability of watches could ease some margin pressure, they added.

Antique estimates an operating profit margin expansion of 90 basis points for domestic jewellery over the next three years, reaching 10.6 per cent by FY28, driven by an improving product mix and operational efficiencies.

The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 5,143 per share. It expects Titan’s medium- to long-term performance to be driven by market share gains in the jewellery business due to a strong brand name, execution, and scaling up of the store network.

Kalyan Jewellers too reported robust revenue growth of 64 per cent Y-o-Y on a consolidated basis, comfortably beating brokerage estimates. The domestic business reported growth of 65 per cent Y-o-Y, led by strong same store sales growth (45 per cent) across its key markets. Despite volatile gold prices, both wedding and discretionary demand remained robust during the quarter. Given the strong India performance, Motilal Oswal Research has maintained its buy rating with a target price of Rs 550.