Sammaan Capital Q2 disbursements up 55% QoQ; stock jumps 5% intraday trade
Sammaan Capital reported nearly 55% QoQ growth in September quarter disbursements. Brokerage firm Ventura Securities has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹377.70 per share.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The share price of Sammaan Capital jumped to an intraday high of ₹138.75 in Monday's trade after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a healthy business update for the September quarter. The stock, however, pared gains and quoted 0.5 per cent higher at ₹133.10 in mid-noon deals. As of 12.55 PM, the counter saw trades of around 4.68 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 2.88 lakh shares on the BSE. At current levels, the stock trades around 28-week lows. The stock last quoted around ₹133 in the last week of March 2026. The stock has shed 31 per cent from its June high of ₹192.34
Sammaan Capital Q2 business updateIn an exchange filing, Sammaan Capital in its provisional September quarter (Q2FY27) business update reported a strong 54.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in disbursements/ The company said its disbursements in Q2FY27 stood at approximately ₹6,000 crore compared to ₹3,875 crore in Q1FY27. "The loan book saw healthy disbursements and collections – a reflection of the overall quality of the franchise," said Sammaan Capital. Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by nearly 5 per cent to ₹59,000 crore as on September 30, 2026, up from ₹56,239 crore at the end of June 30, 2026. Furthermore, the company expanded its distribution footprint, growing the branch network to 245 and adding over 30,700 new customers during Q2FY27.
Here's why Ventura Securities sees Sammaan Capital as a turnaround storySammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) is a housing-finance-led NBFC now backed by International Holding Company (IHC) which holds a 43.5 per cent stake post its ₹8,850 crore capital infusion highlights Ventura Securities in its stock coverage report dated September 23, 2026. The brokerage sees IHC's strategic investment in Sammaan Capital as a turning point, which in turn triggered AA+ rating upgrades from CRISIL, CARE, and ICRA, and unlocked access to lower-cost borrowings. It believes the company is transitioning from a wholesale-heavy, distressed lender into a retail-granularized, well-capitalized franchise - marking a structural shift from survival to sustainable growth. Going ahead, total advances are expected to scale from ₹33,899 crore in FY26 to ₹89,516 crore by FY29E, implying a ~38 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), while assets under management (AUM) is projected to grow from ₹53,160 crore to ₹1,27,880 crore (~34 per cent CAGR), reflecting both on-balance-sheet expansion and continued co-lending/DA participation. Borrowings are projected to rise at a more measured ~22 per cent CAGR, from ₹44,314 crore to ₹80,645 crore, indicating improving capital efficiency as growth outpaces funding requirements - supported by a comfortable starting capital base (CAR ~20.2 per cent, Tier I ~20.15 per cent), the brokerage said. ALSO READ: IT shares trade mixed post Accenture earnings; HCL Tech, Infy down up to 4% "Most notably, profit after tax (PAT) is projected to swing from a loss of ₹7,598.30 crore to a profit of ₹3,706 crore by FY29E, marking the company's return to sustainable earnings. Analysts at Ventura Securities believe that Sammaan Capital has moved past its distressed phase into what they view as an early-stage re-rating opportunity, where strengthening profitability, IHC-led capital and governance support, and improving asset quality together underpin the investment case. The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and a price target of ₹377.70 per share over the next 24 months. This implies a potential upside of around 183 per cent from current levels. Among the key risks, the brokerage flags: Rapid retail/MSME-LAP scale-up without matching underwriting discipline risks seasoning-led delinquencies, impacting GNPA and credit costs. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 1:58 PM IST