Sammaan Capital shares jump on RBI approval of Rs 8,850 cr IHC deal

Shares of Sammaan Capital rose nearly 11 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday after the non-bank lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved its ₹8,850 crore deal with Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC).

At 12:27 pm, the stock was trading at ₹145.80, up 5.35 per cent.

Under the transaction, IHC will acquire a 41.23 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital, which could increase to 63.36 per cent following an open offer.

The investment will be routed through Avenir Investment RSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHC.

“The only regulatory approvals pending for consummation of the proposed transaction are from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for which the company and the investor are in active engagement… towards timely completion,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The deal marks IHC’s entry into India’s financial services sector and is among the largest investments by a West Asian entity in the country.

The RBI has also approved the appointment of Alwyn Dinesh Crasta as director in the company’s management for a period of up to five years.

According to reports, the central bank has imposed certain conditions on the transaction.

These include a restriction on the company from raising public deposits, a requirement for Avenir Investment RSC to complete the share transfer within one year, and a mandate to seek RBI approval if ownership falls below 26 per cent and needs to be increased again.

The deal now awaits clearance from Sebi for completion.