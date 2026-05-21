Sammaan Capital stock jumps 11% as IHC-backed cleanup brings NPAs to zero

Sammaan Capital share price today

Shares of Sammaan Capital, a housing finance company, surged over 11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹158 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

At around 01:10 PM, the Sammaan Capital stock was trading at ₹155, up 9.5 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹141.80. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,646.30 levels, up by marginal 12.70 points or 0.05 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Sammaan Capital shares have fallen around 2.5 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

Sammaan Capital Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹8,101.4 crore as compared to a loss of ₹324.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's net interest income (NII) declined 92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹84.3 crore from ₹1,057.2 crore. It reported impairment on financial instruments of ₹2,958.1 crore and exceptional items of ₹6,499.1 crore during the quarter.

According to Sammaan Capital, the capital infusion by Abu Dhabi's IHC Group helped it fully write off and provide for legacy stressed assets, bringing both gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero at the end of the March quarter.

In the FY27, Sammaan Capital expects its marginal cost of funds to decrease by 160 bps initially and by as much 270 bps over time as its credit ratings improve further.

Additionally, the company plans to increase the share of existing mortgage products to nearly 80 per cent of total disbursements over FY27-FY28. Over the long term, the company plans to maintain an equal distribution of disbursements between mortgage-backed and non-mortgage products by FY2030.

As part of its diversification efforts, Sammaan Capital plans to expand into segments including gold loans, business loans, personal loans, unsecured retail lending, and loans against securities.

The company’s credit profile has strengthened following rating upgrades to AA+ by all three domestic rating agencies, enhancing its ability to raise funds and improve access to capital.

It also reported robust liquidity and capital positions, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 20.3 per cent and a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 139 per cent, well above the regulatory minimum requirement of 100 per cent.