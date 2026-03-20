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Home / Markets / News / Samvardhana Motherson shares rise 3% on dividend announcement, JV update

Samvardhana Motherson shares rise 3% on dividend announcement, JV update

Samvardhana Motherson has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.35 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 to the equity shareholders of the company

Samvardhana Motherson share price

Samvardhana Motherson shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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Samvardhana Motherson Share Pirce, Samvardhana Motherson Dividend 2026: Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International were ruling higher on the bourses in the week's last trading session after the company announced an update on a joint venture and the declaration of an interim dividend for its shareholders. Following the announcements, the company's share price rose 3.13 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹115.25 per share on the NSE.
 
Though the company's shares have pared the gains partially, they continue to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:53 AM on Friday, Samvardhana Motherson shares were trading with gains of 2.23 per cent at ₹114.24 per share against its previous close of ₹111.75 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 23,243.25, up 241.10 points or 1.05 per cent.
 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,20,584.51 crore on the NSE. Samvardhana Motherson shares have a 52-week range of ₹136–₹71.50 per share on the NSE.

Samvardhana Motherson announces update on JV

The company has informed the exchanges that its Board has approved the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (MESA) Holding Limited, a company duly incorporated and existing under the laws of Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
"The strategic partnership will enable SAMIL, via its Logistics Solutions Division, to provide world-class supply chain solutions to the automotive industry and support customers with essential logistics requirements. The collaboration, inter alia, aims to bring greater resilience, efficiency, and stability to supply chains by providing integrated third-party and fourth-party logistics services globally (excluding Japan)," said the company in an exchange filing on the NSE. 

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The strategic relationship shall be operational via the incorporation of a new joint venture company in Dubai, UAE.

Samvardhana Motherson dividend announcement

The company has further announced that its Board has approved the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹0.35 per equity share (face value of ₹1/- each) for the financial year 2025–26 to the equity shareholders of the company.
 
"The interim dividend shall be paid within the stipulated time in accordance with applicable laws, to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of equity shares as on the record date fixed for this purpose," said the company in a regulatory filing. 
 
The company has fixed Friday, March 27, 2026, as the record date for the payment of the interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors. 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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