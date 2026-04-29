Sapphire Foods shares gain 15% on Q4 show; Emkay Global eyes 72% upside

Sapphire Foods share price today

Shares of restaurant franchise operator Sapphire Foods rallied around 15 per cent to hit a high of ₹201.86 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported strong numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 01:10 PM, Sapphire Foods stock was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹193.5, compared to the previous session's close of ₹174.30 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,330.45 levels, up by 334.75 points or 1.4 per cent.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,238 crore. The stock price has recovered around 44 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹140 touched on April 2, 2026.

Sapphire Foods Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, the company reported net loss of ₹12.6 crore for Q4FY26, compared with a profit of ₹2 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to one-time loss of ₹12.7 crore. Other income declined sharply to ₹5 crore from ₹13 crore.

However, the company's revenue from operations grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹792.2 core from ₹711.3 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 17.2 per cent to ₹124.4 crore in the quarter under review. Ebitda margins expanded to 15.7 per cent from 14.9 per cent.

Revenue for KFC grew by 15 per cent (highest in the last 8 quarters) and Pizza Hut India revenue declined by 6 per cent. Sri Lanka grew revenue by 15 per cent in LKR.

According to the company, this their best quarter in the last 12 quarters in terms of same store sales growth (SSSG) and Adjusted Ebitda growth on the back of strong new consumer recruitment by KFC. This is despite the LPG related availability and inflationary challenges.

During the Q4FY26, the company added 19 KFC restaurants, 2 Pizza Hut in India and 3 Pizza Hut in India, and 3 Pizza Hut in Sri Lanka. Sapphire Foods total restaurant count was 1,052 as on March 31, 2026.

Emkay Global on Sapphire Foods

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Sapphire Foods India with a target price of ₹300, supported by an improvement in SSSG, which normalised to 6 per cent in Q4 after remaining flat to negative for 11 consecutive quarters.

The brokerage noted that the momentum has carried into Q1 so far, aided by better recruitment and higher store traffic, along with targeted promotional strategies such as the ₹99 Krisper Meal and BOGO offers in select markets. Despite increased spending on promotions and advertising, margins in the KFC segment improved by around 100 basis points, supported by a 1.5-2 per cent price hike and vendor support.

However, Emkay cautioned that margins could face pressure from a likely rise in fuel costs and a potential rollback of vendor support, which together could have an impact of around 100 basis points. It also highlighted that Pizza Hut India continues to face challenges, while the Sri Lanka business delivered a resilient performance with around 15 per cent Ebitda growth.

On the expansion front, Sapphire incurred capex of ₹3.2 billion to open 80 stores, largely under the KFC brand, and expects a similar pace of store additions going forward.