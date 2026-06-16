Sarvam AI deal lifts HCL Tech shares by 3%; Nomura says Buy for 39% upside

Shares of information technology major HCL Technologies were in demand on the bourses on Tuesday after the company announced an investment of ₹1,427.25 crore ($150 million) in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI), India's leading AI company.

Following the announcement, HCL Technologies share price rose 3.42 per cent to ₹1,157.5 apiece on the BSE in early trade on June 16, 2026. Though the stock pared some gains subsequently, it continued to trade in positive territory. At 10:08 AM, HCL Tech was quoting at ₹1,151, up 2.85 per cent from its previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 222 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 76,486.

HCL Tech invests in India's sovereign AI ecosystem

HCL Tech is investing $150 million in Sarvam for a 10.46 per cent stake. Sarvam, meanwhile, is raising $300 million at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion. Besides HCL Tech, private equity and venture capital firms including Peak XV, Bessemer Venture Partners and Khosla Ventures have participated in the funding round.

According to the company, the proceeds will be used to further Sarvam's research and development efforts aimed at training next-generation frontier models for agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity use cases. The funding will also support the expansion of compute infrastructure across key industry verticals.

HCL Tech said its enterprise transformation expertise and global client relationships are expected to support Sarvam in building an end-to-end sovereign AI ecosystem for India and overseas.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "Our investment in Sarvam marks a significant step toward building India's trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem. By bringing together Sarvam's research in AI models with HCLTech's global presence, we are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions," said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech.

Should you buy HCL Tech shares?

Global brokerage Nomura has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on HCL Technologies following the investment announcement, while maintaining its target price of ₹1,600, based on 20x FY28F earnings per share (EPS). The brokerage noted that the stock is currently trading at 14x FY28F EPS of ₹79.6. The target price implies an upside of 39 per cent from the current market price.

In its note, Nomura said the investment would enable HCL Tech to develop industry- and client-specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base, delivering differentiated enterprise AI offerings with compelling price-to-performance outcomes.

The partnership, it added, would also help HCL Tech leverage and expand Sarvam's multilingual AI capabilities in India and overseas, supporting both sovereign AI initiatives and enterprise deployments across global markets.

According to Nomura, the collaboration could further accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI solutions for governments, regulated industries and enterprises seeking localized, secure and compliant AI deployments.

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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