SAT adjourns hearing on pleas by FPIs named in Hindenburg report to July 15

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday adjourned hearing on an appeal filed by five foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to July 15. While the FPIs sought adjourned, the counsel for Sebi argued that the delay was impacting the ongoing investigations. The appeal relates to alleged procedural lapses in Sebi's ongoing adjudication proceedings against the FPIs. The FPIs—LTS Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, Asia Investment Corporation (Mauritius), APMS Investment Fund, and Albula Investment Fund—were among the entities named by now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research in its 2023 report on the Adani Group. The entities have contended that the regulator failed to provide adequate reasons for initiating adjudication proceedings despite having considered their responses to the show-cause notices.

NSE Crude Oil Options records highest daily premium turnover The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) recorded highest ever daily premium turnover of Rs 2006.49 crore in its Crude Oil Options on July 9, according to an announcement of Friday. On the same day it recorded the highest volume of 473,3862 contracts and highest intraday open interest of over 114,000 contracts. “The milestones reflect the growing adoption of NSE's Crude Oil Options by market participants for managing price risk and implementing trading and hedging strategies in an increasingly dynamic energy market,” it noted. The exchange had revised expiry date of Crude Oil Options from November 2025.

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on NSE for technical glitch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a financial disincentive of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for technical glitches. The market regulator, in the letter dated July 7, has warned the exchange to ensure careful compliance in future to avoid any recurrence of reporting delays or deficiencies. Additionally, it has directed NSE to submit the action taken report to Sebi and deposit the amount to the Investor Protection Fund within 30 days. The matter pertains to partial failure in sending cash market data to clearing corporation during market hours and technical glitch resulting in inaccessibility of the exchange website over the internet during market hours. These incidents occurred in March 2022 and December 2023, respectively.