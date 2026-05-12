Satin Creditcare Network zooms 15%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4 show

Satin Creditcare Network shares zoomed 14.5 per cent on BSE, logging a 52-week high at ₹246 per share. However, at 9:57 AM, Satin Creditcare share price pared some gains and was up 9.94 per cent at ₹236.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 75,351.97.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Satin Creditcare reported a net profit of ₹162 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹22 crore in the same period last year, up 640 per cent. On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 124 per cent.

Its net interest income (NII) stood at ₹542 crore, as compared to ₹353 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 54 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the NII grew 19 per cent. Asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹15,174 crore, as compared to ₹12,784 crore Y-o-Y.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company’s disbursement came in at ₹4,420 crore, as compared to ₹3,095 crore a year ago. On a Q-o-Q basis, the disbursement grew 37 per cent. Satin Credicare had 2,015 branches in Q4, as compared to 1,568 branches a year ago. Its active clients remained stable at 34 lakh.

Further, the company’s PAR 1 improved to 3.7 per cent in Q4FY26 from 4.7 per cent in Q3FY26 on a standalone basis, reflecting strengthening asset quality.

Collection efficiency for the X bucket remained strong at 99.9 per cent during Q4 FY26, underscoring disciplined credit execution. Credit cost (standalone) for FY26 was contained at 3.8 per cent, reduced by 77 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. •

On-book gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 3.12 per cent (₹297 crore), with positive PAR 90 reversal reflecting improved delinquency control and strong risk management practices.

“As we enter FY27, we do so from a position of strength with a resilient balance sheet, multiple growth engines, and a clear strategic roadmap. We remain committed to growing responsibly and creating sustainable long-term value,” said . HP Singh, chairman cum managing director, Satin Creditcare Network

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company’s mission is to be a leading micro financial institution by providing a comprehensive range of products and services for the financially under-served community. The company aims to lead in gender empowerment by leveraging technology and innovation that forge sustainable strategic partnerships.