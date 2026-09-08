SBI, BoB, Canara Bank: 8 out of 12 Nifty PSU Bank stocks trade below 200-DMA

Eight out of 12 stocks that comprise the Nifty PSU Bank index, including heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank, are trading below their respective 200-day moving averages (200-DMA) on the daily charts, technical charts suggest.

In general, the 200-DMA is a technical indicator widely used to determine the long-term trends of the underlying index or stock. Indices or stocks trading below the 200-DMA are considered to be in a downtrend, and vice versa.

ALSO READ: Private banks' deposit growth outpaces PSBs' by nearly 350 bps at June-end Meanwhile, at the bourses, PSU bank stocks have declined 10–30 per cent from their respective 52-week high levels. Data from ACE Equity shows that 10 PSU banks hit their respective fresh 52-week high between mid-January and late June this year. From those levels, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India have slipped over 25 per cent each.

Analysts believe that PSU Banks were subdued owing to the consolidation buzz, and the recent spike in bond yields further dented sentiment.

Overall market weakness and rising bond yields, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has impacted PSU bank sentiment at the bourses.

In the April - June 2026 quarter (Q1-FY27), many PSBs, he said, had seen significant pressures on treasury gains that impacted their overall profits.

"Rising oil prices and widening rainfall deficit aggravated fear on inflationary conditions. Market participants expect more pressure on treasury gains in Q2FY27 as bond yields remain firm. Demand for PSB stocks is likely to come down," Chokkalingam said. Among the lot, he remains positive on Bank of India given it’s of quality of assets and valuation parameters.

According to ACE Equity data, four PSU Banks - Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank - trade around 16-year lows, down 84-86 per cent from their respective life-time highs.

ALSO READ: Banks expect up to 50 bps reduction in funding costs on liquidity surge While PSU banks have cleaned up their balance-sheets, U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech suggests investors have been shying away from these stocks given the consolidation buzz. The merger ratios, at times, are what the markets like, he said.

"There could be some offer for sale (OFS) as well in select banks going by the market buzz. A large chunk of PSU banks trading below their respective 200-DMAs is nothing to be worried about yet. Valuation-wise, PSU banks have always traded at a discount to their private peers. I think it is across-the-board derating of banks and nothing to do specifically with PSBs. As an investment strategy, one can stay put in PSU banks for now, but stay away from the probables that may get consolidated," Bhat suggests.

On the technical charts, Muthuselvaraj M, technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that the PSU Bank stocks are in a consolidation phase since February 2026, with a majority of the stock trading below 200-DMAs, suggesting a downtrend trend.

He expects the near-term trend to remain sideways-to-negative for key momentum oscillators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD).