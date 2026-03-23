SBI, BoB, IoB, Canara Bank: Nifty PSU Bank slips 4% amid West Asia jitters

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bank shares were reeling under pressure amid broad-based selling across sectors due to the escalation of the West Asia conflict. At 1:10 PM, Nifty PSU Bank was down 3.83 per cent at 8,256.2. All 12 constituents on the index were traded with losses.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Individually, Punjab & Sind Bank, Uco Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra slumped over 5 per cent. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Central Bank slipped over 4 per cent. Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) slipped over 2 per cent.

Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood after the latest developments suggested that Iran has widened its warnings to target buyers of US Treasury bonds, as the Trump administration’s 48-hour ultimatum neared expiry.

In a social media post on Sunday, Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that US-linked financial institutions holding American government bonds would be targeted alongside military bases.

Meanwhile, a spike in bond yields also weighed on public-sector bank stocks, India’s benchmark bond yield climbed to its highest level in 14 months on Monday, as a sharp jump in Brent crude prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on sentiment. The escalating warning came after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran on Saturday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for global energy shipping — or face strikes on its power plants. The deadline is set to expire on Monday evening in Washington.Meanwhile, a spike in bond yields also weighed on public-sector bank stocks, India’s benchmark bond yield climbed to its highest level in 14 months on Monday, as a sharp jump in Brent crude prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on sentiment.

READ MORE The yield on the 10-year government security stood at 6.8173 per cent around 11 am, up from 6.737 per cent at Friday’s close. According to market data, this marks its highest level since January 14, 2025.

READ | HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Fin among 13 Nifty 50 stocks hit 52-week lows A Kotak Institutional Securities report dated March 18, 2026, noted that Indian banking valuations have moved into a more comfortable zone, driven by a de‐rating in large private banks, while public sector banks have outperformed.

Private banks now trade below long‐term averages, whereas PSU banks are marginally above the historical average, compressing the valuation premium to levels closer to that of FY2010.

While the brokerage finds valuation attractive in large private banks, growth challenges persist, and a recovery in industry‐leading metrics is yet to become visible. Its retained a negative view on regional banks due to stretched valuations. Unlike the past few years, the brokerage does not see meaningful pockets of inexpensive valuations at current levels.

It expects similar returns in large banks (Axis, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank). Prefers Bandhan Bank, DCB, Equitas, and Ujjivan among mid/small banks. Among PSU banks, it does not expect any meaningful outperformance from SBI hereon.