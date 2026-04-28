SBI Cards and Payment Services shares slipped 2.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹651.65 per share. At 9:19 AM, SBI Card’s share price was trading 2.33 per cent lower at ₹655.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 77,239.02. The stock was under pressure after the company posted Q4FY26 results.

SBI Card Q4 results highlights:

FOLLO STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE However, interest income declined to ₹2,382 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

Brokerages’ view on SBI Card and Payment Services Stock

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹850 from ₹970

Emkay has retained a 'Buy' on SBI Card but cut its target price based on 4x FY28 adjusted book value and 24x FY28 earnings per share (EPS), after trimming FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 10 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Cards in force (CIF) growth of 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and assets under management (AUM) growth of 2 per cent Y-o-Y remained soft, reflecting the company's conscious strategy to prioritise portfolio quality over growth. This, coupled with seasonal correction in the EMI and revolver portfolios, led to weak net interest income (NII) growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y. However, overall spending growth remained strong, driven by continued momentum in corporate spending.

Management expects spending growth to remain healthy going forward, but flagged that CIF growth will remain moderate given its continued focus on portfolio quality amid emerging macro risks from the ongoing West Asia conflict. Emkay has factored in slower CIF and incremental balances on new eligible accounts (IBNEA) growth in trimming its earnings estimates.

READ | Varun Beverages shares rise 2% on Q1 beat; Brokerages raise target prices Despite the near-term earnings cut, the brokerage expects strong spends growth and easing asset quality stress to drive RoA higher — from a low of 3.3 per cent in FY26 to 3.9 per cent in FY27, 4.4 per cent in FY28, and 4.8 per cent in FY29 — supporting a gradual stock re-rating.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target cut to ₹760 from ₹825

SBI Card reported a largely in-line but subdued performance in Q4, with lower provisions and an improving credit cost outlook, even as receivables declined due to a higher share of transactors, according to analysts. Credit cost moderated to 7.7 per cent, despite the bank taking an additional management overlay of ₹100 crore during the quarter.

NIMs are expected to remain broadly stable, as the benefit of lower cost of funds is likely to be partly offset by some moderation in yields. Corporate spending has rebounded, leading to a slight uptick in operating expenses, with corporate share expected to remain 20 per cent of the overall mix. Asset quality is expected to improve going forward, supported by lower forward delinquencies and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.