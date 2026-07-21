SBI Funds Management delivers 7% listing gains; Emkay initiates with 'Buy'

SBI Funds Management Share Price: SBI Funds Management delivered a softer-than-expected stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21, with the stock listing at a premium of merely 7 per cent despite strong demand for the company's ₹9,812.91 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of India's largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management (AUM) listed at ₹613.30 on the NSE, a premium of ₹39.30, or 6.85 per cent, over the issue price of ₹574 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹610, up ₹36, or 6.27 per cent.

The debut also fell short of grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹669.50, implying a premium of ₹95.50 per share, or 16.64 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Emkay initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has initiated coverage on SBI Funds Management with a 'Buy' rating and a June 2027 target price of ₹750, implying an upside of about 31 per cent from the IPO allotment price. The brokerage values the company at an FY28 estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 39 times.

"Our target multiple is broadly in line with large peers such as ICICI AMC and NAM. SBI's brand, distribution, and under-penetration among SBI Bank customers present SBI AMC with a runway that supports higher growth over a longer period, hence commanding a premium valuation," wrote analysts Avinash Singh and Mahek Shah in a research report.

The brokerage said its positive view rests on three key pillars. First, SBI's brand, extensive distribution network and the significant under-penetration of SBI Mutual Fund within the SBI Bank channel—around 5.5 million customers compared with 21 million salary package accounts—position the company to benefit from India's long-term mutual fund growth, particularly in Bharat, including B-30 towns and villages. Second, the continued shift in the asset mix towards higher-yielding products such as equity and alternate investments (AIF/PMS) is expected to support revenue yields. Third, economies of scale are likely to improve operating leverage, with EBITDA projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17 per cent over FY26-29E.

"As the savings and investment needs of Indians evolve, the middle class is increasingly embracing mutual funds as its core investment vehicle, and SBI AMC has all the ingredients to become 'the asset manager to every Indian,' just as its parent has become 'the banker to every Indian'," said the brokerage.

The brokerage, however, cautioned that loss of market share within SBI, sustained underperformance of schemes, prolonged weakness in equity markets and adverse regulatory developments remain key risks for the stock.

SBI Funds Management IPO details

The ₹9,812.91 crore IPO comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding selling a combined 171 million equity shares.

The issue was priced in the range of ₹545-₹574 per share, with a lot size of 26 shares, and remained open for subscription between July 14 and July 16, 2026.

The IPO was subscribed 41.66 times overall, according to NSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 140.11 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.51 times. The retail investor segment was subscribed 3.60 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on July 17, and the issue price was fixed at ₹574 per share.

Since the issue was entirely an OFS, SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The net proceeds, after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets were the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies was the registrar.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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