SBI shares gain 3.5% as Q1 profit jumps 10% to ₹21,121 crore, NII up 15%

SBI Q1 result: State Bank of India (SBI) shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Friday as soon as the lender reported its June quarter earnings (Q1FY27). The state-run bank has reported a standalone net profit of ₹21,121 crore in the quarter, up 10.23 per cent from ₹19,160 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, net profit rose 7.30 per cent from ₹19,684 crore in Q4FY26.

The operating profit surged by 9.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,529 crore in the reporting thee-month quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to ₹1.43 trillion from ₹1.35 trillion a year ago, while total expenditure was up at ₹1.10 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion, the filing showed. The operating profit surged by 9.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,529 crore in the reporting thee-month quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Provisions for non-performing assets reduced to ₹3,359 crore in June quarter from ₹4,934 crore a year ago, but were higher than ₹3,140 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The credit cost improved to 0.27 per cent from 0.47 per cent in the year-ago period, while the slippage ratio eased to 0.57 per cent from 0.75 per cent. The bank's overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.67 per cent as on June 30, including the core buffer of 12.89 per cent.