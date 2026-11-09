Scaling up of projects to drive gains for Divi's Labs amid strong Q2 show

The better-than-expected performance was led by a healthy showing in custom synthesis, while generics and nutraceuticals also posted double-digit growth. Prospects for the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business remain strong, with ongoing projects nearing commercialisation. The company is also expected to benefit from operating leverage as volumes scale up.

At the current price, the stock, which has gained 73 per cent this year, is trading at around 64x its estimated 2027-28 earnings. More than two-thirds of the analysts covering the stock have a ‘buy’ rating.

Divi’s revenue rose 35.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by its custom synthesis business, which maintained its growth trajectory, recording a 54 per cent increase over the year-ago quarter. Revenue growth in generics also improved to 12 per cent Y-o-Y on healthy volume growth, despite persistent pricing pressure in certain product categories. The nutraceutical segment grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y. Given the growth opportunity in this segment, the company is expanding its capabilities.

Growth in custom synthesis was driven by validation-quantity supplies for select projects. According to JP Morgan Research, the next leg of growth will come from the conversion of validation into commercialisation across three dedicated programmes. One is nearing commercialisation, while the other two are progressing towards this stage over the next few quarters, subject to customer qualification and regulatory clearances.

The company is scaling up its peptide business by adding multi-tonne capacity through multiple 3,000-litre solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) reactors. It is targeting a position among the world’s top three integrated peptide players. The brokerage has raised its FY27 through 2028-29 earnings forecasts by 18-30 per cent. It has an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹12,500.

On the profitability front, gross margins stood at 68 per cent, broadly in line with the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of FY27 but more than 700 basis points (bps) higher than a year ago. Supported by operating leverage, an improved segmental mix, and currency tailwinds, operating profit margins surged 990 bps to 42.6 per cent. Over the past three years, margins had remained in the 28-33 per cent range.

Nuvama Research remains optimistic about Divi’s growth despite its ongoing capital expenditure (capex) cycle. Its optimism is underpinned by strong traction in custom synthesis, three dedicated capex projects nearing commercialisation over the coming quarters, a compelling opportunity in peptide CDMO, the installation of new 3,000-litre SPPS lines, and strong visibility in the generics and nutraceutical segments, which provide additional growth levers.

Analysts led by Shrikant Akolkar of the brokerage upgraded the stock on an improved margin outlook. They have retained a ‘buy’ rating, with a target price of ₹12,000.

The company has guided for double-digit growth in FY27, driven by strong customer engagement across its portfolio, with several programmes at different stages of development and commercialisation. Three major capex programmes and Unit III, its greenfield manufacturing facility at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, are expected to strengthen backward integration by expanding in-house production of key starting materials and intermediates while freeing up capacity at existing facilities for higher-value products and custom synthesis projects.