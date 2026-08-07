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Home / Markets / News / Sebi approves nine IPOs; Ardee Industries IPO booked 133.66x on Day 3

Sebi approves nine IPOs; Ardee Industries IPO booked 133.66x on Day 3

Sebi streamlined inspections of market intermediaries, cleared nine IPOs, while Ardee Industries' ₹426-crore public issue was subscribed 133.66 times on the final day

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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Sebi streamlines market intermediaries inspection framework 
Sebi on Friday streamlined inspection of market intermediaries by mandating joint inspections by stock exchanges and depositories and reducing its inspection target for FY27 to about one-third of the previous year’s level. The framework, which follows consultations with Market Infrastructure Institutions  and the Supervisory Body for Investment Advisers  and Research Analysts will be implemented from the financial year 2026-27. 
Market regulator approves nine IPOs 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued observations for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of nine companies. The approved firms include Jakson Green, Laxyo, Rediff.com India, Expression 360 Services, Adroit Industries, Garuda Aero­sp­ace, Naini Papers, and Playsimple Games. Till July 2026, 39 companies have raised ₹51,221 crore through IPOs in India. bs reporter 
 
Ardee Industries IPO booked 133.66x on Day 3 
The initial public offering of Ardee Industries received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 133.66 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. The ₹426 crore IPO received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The non-institutional investors subscribed their category 255.24 times.

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Topics : SEBI initial public offering IPO NSE IPO market

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 11:23 PM IST