Sebi asks market players to stop publishing grey market premiums for IPOs
Regulator cautions investors against treating unofficial grey market premiums as indicators of IPO listing prices or returns, warning that such transactions lack protection.
Khushboo Tiwari
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing grey market premium (GMP) figures for upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs).
The regulator called for discontinuing the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of GMP figures across all modes and platforms, including websites, email, SMS and social media.
In an advisory, the regulator urged investors to refrain from engaging in any GMP-linked transactions and not to treat GMP as an indicator of listing price or expected returns.
“Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange,” said Sebi.
The regulator added that the transactions are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process.
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The regulator said publishing these figures may harm investors and run contrary to the principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market.
Sebi also warned that no regulatory recourse would be available in disputes relating to GMP transactions.
Investors would not get protection under Sebi or stock exchange jurisdiction, nor could they use grievance redressal mechanisms run by exchanges or the online dispute resolution portal administered by exchanges and depositories.
Sebi warns investors of fraudsters impersonating registered intermediaries on WhatsApp
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday cautioned investors against fraudsters impersonating registered intermediaries in closed user groups on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Investors are being lured with claims of "institutional trades" and offers to recover Indian portfolio losses through foreign markets, the regulator said. They are then directed to unauthorised platforms and fake apps, and asked to transfer funds to bank accounts of unregistered entities. Sebi asked investors to verify registration status, avoid assured-return claims, check bank accounts and UPI IDs on its portal, and refrain from joining groups via invitations from unknown people.
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Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Market news IPOs
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First Published: Nov 23 2026 | 7:41 PM IST