The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing grey market premium (GMP) figures for upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs).

The regulator called for discontinuing the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of GMP figures across all modes and platforms, including websites, email, SMS and social media.

In an advisory, the regulator urged investors to refrain from engaging in any GMP-linked transactions and not to treat GMP as an indicator of listing price or expected returns.

“Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange,” said Sebi.

The regulator added that the transactions are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process.

The regulator said publishing these figures may harm investors and run contrary to the principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market.

Sebi also warned that no regulatory recourse would be available in disputes relating to GMP transactions.