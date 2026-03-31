Sebi bars Elitecon, promoter Vipin Sharma for alleged market manipulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Elitecon International, its promoter and managing director Vipin Sharma, and four others from the securities market for alleged price-volume manipulation, irregularities in financial statements, and misleading disclosures.

In an interim ex-parte order dated March 30, Sebi directed the impounding of ₹51.3 crore in alleged illegal gains from Sharma and four other entities, along with a freeze on debits from their accounts without prior approval from the regulator.

Sebi alleged that the company suppressed material information from investors to present an inflated picture of its financials and operations.

It further noted that only positive or misleading announcements were disclosed, while critical developments—such as GST-related show-cause notices, sealing of the registered office by GST authorities, seizure of inventories by the FDA during inspections, and contempt of court notices—were not communicated to investors.

The regulator observed that the company adopted this strategy to release sensational updates to generate investor interest in the scrip and facilitate exits for the promoter and connected entities.

“It becomes all the more important for the regulator to step in at the right time and pass interim directions because if the same is not done, huge losses may be faced by gullible investors,” noted whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney in the 83-page order.

Sebi said it will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and appoint a forensic auditor.

The company operates in tobacco and allied products and has also diversified into FMCG segments such as packaged foods, edible oils, and beverages.

Elitecon reported a sharp rise in financial performance for the September quarter of calendar year 2025 compared to the year-ago period. Revenue surged 6.38 times from ₹79 crore to ₹505 crore, while net profit rose 2.28 times to ₹20.2 crore on a standalone basis.

However, Sebi flagged a negative correlation between the reported spike in revenue and declining electricity consumption, casting doubt on the authenticity of the figures. On-site inspections revealed minimal manufacturing activity.

Sebi also noted that Sharma offloaded shares worth ₹50 crore at artificially inflated prices. Following the expiry of the mandatory lock-in period for preferential allottees, the company stepped up promotional activity to sustain liquidity, enabling these investors to exit at elevated levels.

This ensured that while retail investors invested in the scrip based on the ‘manufactured narrative of growth’, the promoter and connected entities were able to transfer their holdings to ‘unsuspecting retail shareholders at huge overvaluation’.

Sebi is also examining the preferential allotment.

The number of the company’s shareholders surged 131-fold in a single year between December 2024 and December 2025, indicating large-scale offloading of shares by promoters to retail investors.

Shares of the company on Monday ended at ₹48.4, down almost 90 per cent from their all-time high in August 2025. At the last close, Elitecon was valued at ₹7,734 crore.