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Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars Punit Goenka, Chandra for a year; fines Zee ₹1.48 crore

Sebi bars Punit Goenka, Chandra for a year; fines Zee ₹1.48 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Goenka and Chandra from the securities market for one year.

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:41 PM IST

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India's markets regulator on Friday imposed penalties totalling 14.8 million ​Indian rupees ($155,168.80) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), ​Chief Executive Punit Goenka and Founder-Chairman Emeritus ‌Subhash Chandra for securities law violations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also barred Goenka and Chandra from the securities market for one year.

SEBI's investigation, which stemmed from missing title deeds of a company property, found that the ZEEL land had been used as security ‌for loans taken by large shareholder-linked entities without proper approvals.

ZEEL's property was deployed for the benefit of related entities and the arrangement was not disclosed to the company's board, audit committee, shareholders or investors, ​SEBI found.

 

Goenka was fined 5.8 million rupees and Chandra ‌6 million.

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ZEEL was fined 3 million rupees and barred from the ​securities ‌market for two months.

ZEEL operates television channels, ‌including Zee TV and Zee Cinema, and online streaming platform Zee5.

Earlier this ‌year, ZEEL ​secured rights ​to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India.

($1 = 95.3800 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Punit Goenka zee

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:41 PM IST