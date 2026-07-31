Sebi bars Punit Goenka, Chandra for a year; fines Zee ₹1.48 crore

India's markets regulator on Friday imposed penalties totalling 14.8 million ​Indian rupees ($155,168.80) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), ​Chief Executive Punit Goenka and Founder-Chairman Emeritus ‌Subhash Chandra for securities law violations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also barred Goenka and Chandra from the securities market for one year.

SEBI's investigation, which stemmed from missing title deeds of a company property, found that the ZEEL land had been used as security ‌for loans taken by large shareholder-linked entities without proper approvals.

ZEEL's property was deployed for the benefit of related entities and the arrangement was not disclosed to the company's board, audit committee, shareholders or investors, ​SEBI found.

Goenka was fined 5.8 million rupees and Chandra ‌6 million.

ZEEL was fined 3 million rupees and barred from the ​securities ‌market for two months.

ZEEL operates television channels, ‌including Zee TV and Zee Cinema, and online streaming platform Zee5.

Earlier this ‌year, ZEEL ​secured rights ​to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India.

($1 = 95.3800 Indian rupees)