Sebi chief calls for valuation discipline among AIFs amid rising IPO exits

Tuhin Kanta Pandey says fair valuations are critical as more AIF-backed companies prepare for IPOs and transition to public markets

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasised the role of AIFs in strengthening corporate governance standards.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday called for greater discipline in valuations by alternative investment funds (AIFs), as a growing number of their portfolio companies prepare to tap the public markets.
 
Pandey said credibility in the AIF ecosystem begins with robust valuation practices, particularly since many funds invest in early-stage startups and illiquid assets.
 
“Weak or opaque valuations erode confidence. When investee companies move towards public markets, valuation concerns can distort price discovery and weaken trust. Therefore, fair valuation matters,” he said.
 
The remarks come amid a steady pipeline of private equity-backed companies heading for initial public offerings (IPOs). According to EY, private equity-backed exits through public markets totalled 42 deals worth $3.89 billion in calendar year 2025.
 
 
Major exits included companies such as Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Urban Company, Tata Capital, Pine Labs, Hexaware Technologies, Lenskart Solutions, and Tenneco Clean Air India.

Pandey also emphasised the role of AIFs in strengthening corporate governance standards at companies that may eventually list on the stock exchanges.
 
“As businesses move towards public ownership, they must be prepared for stronger governance standards, including independent boards, robust related-party safeguards and strong audit discipline. AIFs that embed these practices early help build market-ready companies,” he said.
 
The Sebi chief added that the regulator has introduced flexibility where warranted, including light-touch regulations for accredited investor-only frameworks and simplified annual reporting requirements for AIFs.
 
“On market development, we expect robust risk management, disciplined valuation practices, prudent investment behaviour, ethical portfolio management and greater integration of ESG considerations where relevant. In short, growth must be accompanied by standards that are non-negotiable,” he said.
 
The number of accredited investors has risen sharply to 2,081 as of February 2026, from 649 in May 2025, following steps by Sebi to simplify the accreditation process. The regulator is also working to further ease the framework and accelerate approval timelines.
 
Pandey said Sebi is exploring a “larger launch model” for certain AIF schemes, under which reliance could be placed on due diligence certificates issued by merchant bankers. However, for accredited investor-only schemes, AIF managers would remain responsible for disclosures and due diligence.
 
Such a model could help accelerate fund launches and enable faster mobilisation of private capital, he said.
 
Pandey also urged AIFs to channel more capital into startups and sectors requiring long-term investment.
 
“India needs long-term capital for healthcare, education, climate transition, sustainable infrastructure and other priority sectors. AIFs can help channel domestic and global capital to these areas,” he said.
 

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

