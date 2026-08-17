New closing auction session here to stay, says Sebi chairman Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said the new closing auction session (CAS), implemented from August 3, is going to stay, although the regulator is taking suggestions from the industry for any tweaks, if required.

“CAS is here to stay for sure, only we will see if there are certain constraints or certain issues that we can improve, certainly we will improve,” said the chairman, on the sidelines of the launch of cyber reporting platforms at the NISM.

The Sebi chief added that there are no concerns around tracking error and that several participants in the industry have welcomed the move as it gives one price to execute trades, as the earlier system gave a derived price based on the volume-weighted average.

He further noted that several participants in the industry are yet to update their own systems, which have been built on the historical system and the VWAP system.

“It is a major microstructure. When there is something going on for years, people think that it will never come—the change will never come. And then therefore they do not give total energy into learning a new system. There are some initial teething problems whenever you come up with something major—because people tend to believe that it will be postponed,” Pandey stated while answering queries on the preparedness of the industry.

“It really depends on our success in terms of attracting FPIs, allowing the passive investing, which is already 30 per cent of the market and we cannot just put out this thing on this issue just because some people want to do options trading in the way they want to do options trading,” he added.

He added that the regulator will soon come up with a consultation paper on the securities lending and borrowing mechanism, in its efforts to stabilise CAS.

“It will definitely help in CAS because we would need more participation. SLBM improves CAS participation and that has been our goal. We have a working group and we must get to the reformed SLBM very soon….I can only say very soon that means there is a sense of urgency that we need. At the same time different market participants need to be heard before we put out a consultation paper,” he added.

SLB refers to a mechanism where investors can lend their idle shares to others for a fee. On the other hand, short-selling is a trading strategy where one may sell borrowed securities first and may buy them back at a lower price later to gain from the difference.

The exchanges from Monday also launched shorter-tenor contracts under the SLB scheme, giving traders an option to settle the reverse leg of a transaction within three days.

On queries on whether there were any instances of manipulation, Pandey noted that the regulator is analysing data.

“We are looking at all the suggestions which have come from social media, our teams have gone through it. They are discussing with the participants. We need to meet our objectives. Many things will improve with participation. Indicative prices are very important,” he added.