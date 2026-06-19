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Home / Markets / News / Sebi clarifies EPI benefits; Turtlemint Fintech IPO subscribed 45% on Day 1

Sebi clarifies EPI benefits; Turtlemint Fintech IPO subscribed 45% on Day 1

The market regulator revised commodity margin provisions, cleared SBI Mutual Fund's IPO and oversaw the opening day of Turtlemint Fintech's share sale

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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Sebi clarifies EPI benefits in commodity derivatives 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday clarified the applicability of early pay-in (EPI) benefits in commodity derivatives segment. Sebi has revi­sed provisions under its 2023 master circular, allowing clearing corporations to offer EPI facilities where participants deposit certified goods in accredited warehouses. For such positions, clearing corporations may waive most margin requirements based on risk assessment, though mark-to-market ma­rgins will continue to apply.  
Turtlemint Fintech IPO subscribed 45% on Day 1
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) saw a 45 per cent subscription on its opening day on Friday. The firm received bids for 14.8 million equity shares against an offer of 32.9 million shares.  
SBI Mutual Fund gets Sebi  clearance to launch IPO 
 
SBI Mutual Fund, the country’s largest fund house, has secured market regulator Sebi's approval to float its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. 

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The proposed maiden public offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20.37 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in March. 
The offering will see promoters, State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding, pare their stakes. 
A person familiar with the matter told PTI that the asset management company received Sebi's approval to float the public issue estimated to be worth ₹13,000 crore. The IPO is expected to be launched next month. PTI
 

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Topics : SEBI SBI Mutual Fund Fintech IPOs

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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