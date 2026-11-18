India's markets regulator continues to consider proposals to strengthen ​the margin trading facility, but has not taken a decision yet, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reviewing the framework governing the margin ‌trading facility, which allows investors ​to buy shares using ​funds borrowed from brokers, as it seeks to ​balance the growth of leveraged trading with risks to market stability.

Sebi had earlier proposed widening funding avenues and easing operational requirements for brokers under the MTF framework, but ​has since been considering additional safeguards, including possible limits ‌on fresh margin-funded positions in stocks where exposure crosses ​a threshold linked to free float.

The Sebi chairman said that growing cyber risks mean there has to a strong ‌business case for extending ​market hours, adding that ‌he does not see feasibility of extending market ‌hours for trading in India.

The debate over extending trading hours ​comes as global exchanges and market participants explore longer or near-round-the-clock trading to accommodate overseas ​investors and respond to growing demand for access across time zones.

India's regular equity market trading ‌session runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST.

India's ‌NSE International Exchange said on November 3 it had extended trading to 23.5 hours a day.