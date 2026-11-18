Sebi considering proposals to strengthen margin trading facility: Chairman
Sebi is reviewing the framework governing the margin trading facility, which allows investors to buy shares using funds borrowed from brokers
Reuters
Listen to This Article
India's markets regulator continues to consider proposals to strengthen the margin trading facility, but has not taken a decision yet, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reviewing the framework governing the margin trading facility, which allows investors to buy shares using funds borrowed from brokers, as it seeks to balance the growth of leveraged trading with risks to market stability.
Sebi had earlier proposed widening funding avenues and easing operational requirements for brokers under the MTF framework, but has since been considering additional safeguards, including possible limits on fresh margin-funded positions in stocks where exposure crosses a threshold linked to free float.
The Sebi chairman said that growing cyber risks mean there has to a strong business case for extending market hours, adding that he does not see feasibility of extending market hours for trading in India.
The debate over extending trading hours comes as global exchanges and market participants explore longer or near-round-the-clock trading to accommodate overseas investors and respond to growing demand for access across time zones.
India's regular equity market trading session runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST.
India's NSE International Exchange said on November 3 it had extended trading to 23.5 hours a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 2:19 PM IST