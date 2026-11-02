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Home / Markets / News / Sebi cuts OFS cooling-off for privately listed illiquid InvITs to 8 weeks

Sebi cuts OFS cooling-off for privately listed illiquid InvITs to 8 weeks

Sebi has shortened the cooling-off period for offer-for-sale transactions by privately listed illiquid InvITs to eight weeks from 12 weeks, effective immediately.

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi has reduced the cooling-off period for offer-for-sale transactions by privately listed illiquid infrastructure investment trusts to eight weeks from 12 weeks, aiming to ease trading-related restrictions. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reduced the cooling-off period for offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions by privately placed illiquid infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to 8 weeks from 12 weeks earlier.
 At present, the cooling-off period for transactions â€“ purchases or sales before and after an OFS â€“ is based on liquidity. It stands at two weeks for the most liquid shares, four weeks for liquid shares and 12 weeks for illiquid shares.
 Privately listed InvITs face inherent liquidity constraints due to their high trading lot size, which limits participation largely to institutional investors, body corporates and high-net-worth individuals.
Consequently, trading volumes in such InvITs tend to remain thin and they may fall under the illiquid category because of these structural liquidity constraints.
 
 "Based on the feedback received from market participants and in order to facilitate ease of doing business, it has been decided to reduce the cooling off period for illiquid private listed InvITs. The cooling off period in case of private listed InvITs whose units are illiquid shall be Â±8 weeks," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.
 This will come into force with immediate effect, according to Sebi.

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 7:33 PM IST