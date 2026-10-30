Friday, October 30, 2026 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases FPI compliance, extends KYC review period from December 1

Sebi eases FPI compliance, extends KYC review period from December 1

Sebi has extended KYC review intervals for certain foreign portfolio investors to two or eight years and removed a separate disclosure requirement, effective December 1

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Securities and Exchange Board of India | Image: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday rationalised the periodicity of know-your-customer (KYC) reviews for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as part of measures to reduce repetitive compliance requirements.
 
According to the regulator, the revised framework increases the periodicity from one year to two years, and from three years to eight years, for specified categories of FPIs.
 
The revised framework will come into effect from December 1.
 
The regulator also announced that it would be doing away with the separate requirement for FPIs, other than those investing only in government securities, to intimate changes in previously submitted information or provide a no-change declaration at the time of continuation of registration.
 
 
Under the revised norms, the frequency of KYC review will depend on the jurisdiction, category and regulated status of the FPI.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

BFSI Insight Summit: Sebi explores domestic AI model for securities market

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Purpose still holds, CAS will continue: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi will review compliance burden on foreign investors: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey speaking at fifth edition of Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

You can't regulate your own thing: Sebi chief on exchange self-listing

K V R Murty, whole-time member, Sebi, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Derivatives trading may need more guardrails, says Sebi WTM Murty

 
For FPIs in non-high-risk jurisdictions, the review period will be eight years for Category-I investors. For Category-II investors, regulated entities will be subject to review every eight years, while others will have to undergo it every two years.
 
For Category-I FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the review will be required every eight years for those registered under Regulation 5(a)(i) (government and government-related investors), and every two years for others. For Category-II FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the review will be every two years.
 
The periodicity applicable to FPIs investing only in government securities (GS-FPIs) and single window automatic and generalised access for trusted foreign investors (SWAGAT-FI) FPIs will remain unchanged. 
 
For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the KYC review period will continue to be 10 years. For GS-FPIs, the review will continue to follow the periodicity applicable to their respective bank accounts, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Sebi has also modified the provisions on continuation of registration. FPIs wishing to continue their registration for the subsequent block of three years will have to pay the fees to their designated depository participant (DDP). For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the block is 10 years. The fees must be paid at least 15 days before the existing validity expires, to facilitate a smooth continuation process.
 
Depositories, custodians and DDPs have been asked to make the necessary changes in their systems and processes and bring them to the notice of the FPIs concerned.
 
The regulator said the measure seeks to rationalise requirements of a similar nature, reduce repetitive compliance and ease the compliance burden on FPIs. The move is part of its broader effort to reduce procedural requirements and provide a seamless, transparent and investor-friendly environment for FPIs, it said.

More From This Section

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Margin pressures remain a major headwind for Asian Paints stocks

stock market highlights

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises for 2nd day, ends 308 pts higher; Nifty at 23,053; IT shares shine

Why is stock market rising

Sensex zooms 1,200 pts in 2 days, Nifty tops 23K: Why are bulls in charge?

Nifty pharma index a new high of 27,263.95 has surpassed its previous high of 27,255.05 touched on September 24, 2026.

Nifty Pharma index hits record high; Sun, Laurus, Zydus, Sai rally up to 6%

Manish Kothari ZFunds

ZFunds brings US stocks and ETFs to distributors, beyond DIY apps

Topics : SEBI FPI Foreign Portfolio Investors

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 6:52 PM IST