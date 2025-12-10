Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance

Sebi has relaxed the geotagging requirement mandating physical presence in India for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undergoing re-KYC. The move will enable digital due diligence from abroad. The move comes following stakeholder requests to simplify KYC access for NRIs.
Markets continue downturn ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Stock benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday on concern the US Federal Reserve may signal a more hawkish 2026 outlook ahead of the expected rate cut later in the day.
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex eased 0.32 per cent each to 25,758 and 84,391.27 points, respectively. The indices have fallen about 1.6 per cent each over three sessions this week on persistent foreign selling amid Fed caution and uncertainty over a US trade deal. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates at its ongoing meeting, but investors expect policymakers to remain divided.
Higher US rates typically make emerging market equities less appealing to foreign investors. Eleven of the 16 major sectors fell.
The heavyweight financials and IT lost 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent.
Temasek, top funds bid in Swiggy’s $1.1 bn share sale
Global investors, including Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte and Capital Group, are offering to buy shares in Swiggy Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
Top asset managers including SBI Funds Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., and HDFC Asset Management Co., also participated in the $1.1 billion offering, sources said. Among other global investors, Fidelity Investments Inc., BlackRock Investments LLC and Nomura Holdings Inc. have also placed bids. Most bids were clustered around ₹375 a share, relative to the indicative price of ₹371, which represents a 6.8 per cent discount to Swiggy’s last closing price.
Corona Remedies IPO booked 137x on last day
The ₹655.37 crore initial public offering (ipo) of Corona Remedies was subscribed 137.04 times on the closing day of share sale.
The IPO received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 278.52 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part subscribed 28.73 times. Meanwhile, Wakefit’s ₹1,289-cr IPO was subscribed over 2 times. Retail individual investors subscribed 3.17 times, while the quota for QIBs received 3.04 times subscription. Non Institutional Investors subscribed 1.05 times.