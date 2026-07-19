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Home / Markets / News / Sebi empanels 18 additional forensic auditors for listed company audits

Sebi empanels 18 additional forensic auditors for listed company audits

Sebi has added 18 firms, including Ernst & Young, KPMG, Grant Thornton Bharat and Nangia & Co, to its panel of forensic auditors for listed companies for a three-year term

SEBI

The empanelment will remain valid for three years from the date of publication of the latest list (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Markets regulator Sebi has empanelled 18 additional firms, including Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Zx Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and Nangia & Co LLP, to undertake forensic audits of financial statements of listed companies.

The empanelment follows a selection process initiated through a public procurement notice issued on November 2025.

The newly selected firms are in addition to the list of forensic auditors published by Sebi in April 2025, according to a notification issued by the regulator on July 15.

The empanelment will remain valid for three years from the date of publication of the latest list.

 

The other newly empanelled entities are J C Kabra & Associates, J Mandal & Co LLP, J Singh & Associates, Jain Jagawat Kamdar and Company, Pipara & Co LLP, R Kabra & Co LLP, R S Patel and Co, Ravi Rajan and Co LLP, S S Periwal and Co, Sarath and Associates, SKVM and Company, V Singhi & Associates, ASA & Associates LLP and CLA Indus Value Consulting.

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Commenting on the development, Srinivasa Rao, Senior Partner, Forensic Advisory at Nangia & Co LLP, said the empanelment reflects the firm's expertise in forensic services and its commitment to supporting transparency and investor protection.

"We are immensely proud to be empanelled by Sebi, a testament to our team's deep expertise and unwavering dedication to forensic excellence. This empanelment reinforces our position as a trusted partner in safeguarding investor interests and promoting transparency within the financial ecosystem," Rao said.

He added that the firm looks forward to contributing to Sebi's efforts to maintain a fair, efficient and transparent securities market through independent forensic audits.

The Sebi forensic audit panel comprises firms authorised by the regulator to conduct forensic audits of listed companies in cases involving suspected financial irregularities, with the objective of enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Sebi norms forensic auditors forensic audit

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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