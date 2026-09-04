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Home / Markets / News / Sebi, ESMA sign MoU to deepen regulatory cooperation on clearing houses

Sebi, ESMA sign MoU to deepen regulatory cooperation on clearing houses

The pact establishes a framework for cooperation and information exchange relating to central counterparties regulated and supervised by the Indian markets regulator

Sebi

| Image: Bloomberg

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and exchange of information relating to central counterparties (CCPs) regulated and supervised by Sebi.
 
The pact replaces an earlier MoU between the two regulators signed on June 21, 2017. It establishes a framework for cooperation between Sebi and ESMA in accordance with their respective laws and regulations, including enabling ESMA to rely on Sebi’s regulatory and supervisory activities.
 
The arrangement also seeks to safeguard the European Union’s financial stability while facilitating cross-border cooperation for international clearing activities, Sebi said in a release on Friday.
 
 
The MoU aims to strengthen regulatory coordination around CCPs, which play a critical role in clearing and settling trades. It provides a mechanism for the two authorities to share relevant information and cooperate on supervisory matters involving CCPs under Sebi’s oversight.
 
The agreement was signed by Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and ESMA Chair Verena Ross. The development comes as cross-border regulatory cooperation gains importance with increasing international participation and linkages in financial markets.
 

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST