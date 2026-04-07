Sebi grants one-time relaxation to IPO-bound companies, MPS norms

Amid intense market volatility and dampened investor confidence, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Tuesday announced a set of one-time relaxations covering both public issue timelines and minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

IPO -bound companies have been granted a six-month extension to the validity of approvals from the market regulator.

The market regulator also announced a one-time relaxation from the penal provisions for listed companies not meeting the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements. The relaxation will be applicable for companies whose due date for compliance with MPS falls between April 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026.

On initial public offerings, Sebi has granted an extension of the validity of its observation letters issued for initial public offerings (IPOs) till September 30, 2026. The benefit will be available for companies whose observations are expiring before the first half of the financial year 2027.

Under present norms, IPO approvals or observations lapse after 12 months of issuance, following which companies may have to refile their draft documents for approval from the market regulator.

“Considering the representation of the industry body, the prevailing uncertain market conditions due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and subdued investor participation, Sebi has decided to grant a one-time relaxation to extend the validity of Sebi observation letters,” noted the circular.

The lead manager of the IPO will have to give an undertaking to the market regulator confirming compliance with the ICDR regulations while submitting the updated offer document.

The regulator noted that issuers have faced difficulties in mobilising resources and accessing the capital market in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“This has led several issuers to defer, recalibrate or withdraw issuance plans, leading to potential lapses in observation letter validity and duplication of regulatory processes,” it noted.