The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday granted Tata Steel an extension until December 8 to publish the detailed statement for its open offer to acquire up to a 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes, the company said in an exchange filing.

The detailed public statement was earlier required to be published by December 1. The extension was granted through an email by Sebi on Friday, following a request submitted by Tata Steel, the filing noted.

The extension comes amid concerns raised by proxy advisers, institutional investors, and other shareholders over the deal.

However, the deadline for filing the draft letter of offer with Sebi remains unchanged at December 8, 2026, the filing added.

The company’s management had earlier noted that it would be revising the contours of the deal.