Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi imposes ₹6.04 crore penalty on NSE over April 2024 technical glitch

Sebi imposes ₹6.04 crore penalty on NSE over April 2024 technical glitch

The penalty relates to NSE's alleged failure to restore normalcy within stipulated timelines in a stock and delay in submitting the final root cause analysis to Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a financial disincentive of ₹6.04 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for a technical glitch that occurred in April 2024 in a stock. Sebi informed NSE regarding the penalty in a letter dated May 29. The matter pertains to the alleged failure to restore normalcy within stipulated timelines in one stock and failure to submit the complete or final root cause analysis to Sebi on time, the exchange noted. However, the details of the scrip in which the glitch occurred could not be ascertained.
  

More From This Section

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 544 pts, Nifty50 ends at 23,989; realty, consumer durables shine

Petronet LNG share price

Petronet LNG shares up 2% as Qatar plans to rapidly restart LNG production

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Lloyds Engineering Works soars 14%; stock up 117% from March low

Asian stocks

Asian markets advance as BOJ raises rates; Nikkei briefly tops 70,000

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy soars 7%, trades at 7-month high; what's driving stock?

Topics : SEBI NSE stock exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRenting vs Buying a HomeGold-Silver Rate TodaySarvam AI FundingH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaMP Board Class 10th Result 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance