Sebi launches portals to strengthen cybersecurity incident reporting

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday launched the Incident Reporting Portal and Cyber Suraksha Portal to improve alerts and communication by market intermediaries regarding cybersecurity incidents.

The Incident Reporting Portal will make reporting cybersecurity incidents more structured and timely, and align it with the Financial Stability Board’s format. Meanwhile, the Cyber Suraksha Portal will act as a central hub for sharing cybersecurity knowledge, vulnerability warnings, policy measures, and incident insights across the securities market ecosystem.

Addressing Sebi’s Cyber Defence Symposium, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the regulator’s approach must move beyond asking whether an individual organisation is secure to whether the broader ecosystem is resilient. An incident at one institution can spread through vendors, technology platforms, third parties or connected institutions, he said.

Pandey said vulnerability management also needs to shift from periodic compliance exercises to a continuous, risk-driven process as software, cloud configurations, APIs and third-party dependencies change constantly. With artificial intelligence accelerating both cyber attacks and defence, organisations need to continuously discover, assess, prioritise, remediate and validate vulnerabilities, he said.

Sebi is also preparing for longer-term threats from quantum computing. Pandey said quantum resilience has been made a core pillar of the regulator’s cybersecurity strategy, with post-quantum cryptography needing to become a migration programme rather than remaining a future research concern.