Sebi proposes LTCG tax relief for FPIs: What it means for Indian markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended scrapping the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), news agency Reuters reported.

The market regulator has also proposed tax relief for domestic mutual fund investors who switch from one scheme to another.

The recommendations are not binding, and the final decision rests with the Centre.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The proposals come when Indian equities have underperformed several emerging markets and foreign investors have continued to withdraw money from domestic stocks. Sebi's recommendations follow several rounds of discussions with overseas investors over the past two years, with taxation emerging as one of their key concerns, Reuters reported.

What is LTCG tax and when was it reintroduced?

Long-term capital gains tax is levied on the profit an investor makes from selling an asset after holding it for a specified period. In the case of listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, the holding period is more than 12 months.

India reintroduced LTCG tax on listed equities in the Union Budget 2018-19, ending a tax exemption that had been in place since 2004. The then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed a 10 per cent tax on gains exceeding ₹1 lakh in a financial year, effective April 1, 2018.

The tax rate was subsequently raised to 12.5 per cent in the Union Budget 2024-25, with the annual exemption limit increased to ₹1.25 lakh. The revised rates took effect from July 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings Under the current tax structure, investors pay 12.5 per cent LTCG tax on eligible equity gains above the exemption limit if the shares or mutual fund units have been held for more than a year. Short-term capital gains (STCG) on eligible equity investments held for a year or less are taxed at 20 per cent.

How did the LTCG rule affect foreign investors?

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are overseas funds and institutions that invest in Indian financial markets, including listed shares, without directly managing the companies they invest in.

FPIs in India face a tax burden similar to domestic investors, with long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxed at 12.5 per cent and short-term capital gains (STCG) at 20 per cent on eligible equity investments. According to brokerage Jefferies, foreign investors earlier benefited from routing investments through tax-friendly jurisdictions under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs). However, several of these routes were largely closed from April 2019.

This has added to the cost of investing in Indian equities, alongside securities transaction tax (STT) on trades and withholding tax on dividends. Sebi has also pointed out that transaction costs in India's equity markets are among the highest across jurisdictions.

Brokerage firm IIFL estimates that scrapping capital gains tax could improve foreign investors' returns by 2.3 percentage points.

What has Sebi proposed?

Sebi has recommended that the government scrap LTCG tax on foreign investors' equity investments, Reuters reported.

The proposal is aimed at reducing the upfront tax burden on overseas investors and improving the attractiveness of Indian markets.

The regulator's recommendations follow several meetings with foreign investors over the past two years, as it sought feedback on the reasons behind continued selling. Changes to India's tax structure have been among the key demands raised by investors, sources told Reuters.

The recommendations are part of Sebi's pre-Budget representations and could be considered by the government ahead of the Union Budget in February 2027.

Sebi has also suggested that domestic mutual fund investors should not have to pay LTCG tax when switching from one scheme to another, provided they have held the units for more than a year. The proposal is intended to encourage investors to remain invested in domestic mutual funds.

Why does it matter for Indian markets?

The proposal comes at a time when foreign investors have been pulling money out of Indian equities, putting pressure on the domestic stock market and the rupee.

According to data from the Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), FPIs withdrew ₹34,843 crore from Indian equities in October, marking the second consecutive month of heavy selling. They had pulled out another ₹35,861 crore in September.

With these withdrawals, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities in 2026 reached ₹2.95 trillion by the end of October.

However, foreign investors turned net buyers towards the end of October, investing around ₹6,300 crore during October 26-30. Market experts told news agency PTI that this improvement was encouraging but did not necessarily indicate a sustained reversal in foreign flows.

The selling has been driven by several factors, including elevated crude oil prices, concerns over global interest rates, and an uncertain corporate earnings outlook. Higher US bond yields and better investment opportunities in other markets have also influenced foreign fund allocation.

In a separate report, brokerage Jefferies said FPIs had withdrawn $21 billion from Indian equities in FY26 and another $16.5 billion in the current financial year up to October 23. The recent withdrawals follow a mixed trend in foreign investment over the past few years. FPIs were net buyers of Indian equities in 2019, 2020 and 2021, investing ₹1.01 trillion, ₹1.7 trillion and ₹25,752 crore, respectively. They turned net sellers in 2022, withdrawing ₹1.21 trillion, before returning as net buyers in 2023 with investments of ₹1.71 trillion. In 2024, net equity inflows were limited to around ₹427 crore, while 2025 saw withdrawals of ₹1.66 trillion, according to depository data.

Jefferies said a reduction in equity LTCG tax could help improve foreign investor sentiment, revive portfolio inflows and support the rupee. It also identified financial services, energy and consumer technology as sectors that could benefit from a recovery in foreign investment.

Foreign investors play an important role beyond simply buying and selling shares. Their investments help keep money flowing in the stock market, support demand for company shares and give businesses access to more funds. Their buying and selling decisions can also affect share prices and overall market sentiment.

A sustained return of foreign investment could therefore help stabilise Indian equities and ease pressure on the rupee.

Jefferies has cautioned that the government would also have to consider the impact of any tax reduction on its revenue. Equity LTCG tax collections stood at ₹1.3 trillion in FY25, while securities transaction tax collections were running at an annualised rate of around ₹85,000 crore in FY27, according to the brokerage.

According to the Finance Ministry's July 2024 reply in the Rajya Sabha, tax collected on long-term capital gains (LTCG) reported through income tax returns stood at ₹29,219.70 crore in AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19). It declined to ₹26,007.85 crore in AY 2020-21 (FY 2019-20), before rising to ₹38,588.80 crore in AY 2021-22 (FY 2020-21). Collections increased further to ₹86,075.49 crore in AY 2022-23 (FY 2021-22) and ₹98,681.34 crore in AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23).

The government collected ₹72,249 crore in LTCG tax in AY 2024-25 (FY 2023-24), rising to ₹1.29 trillion in AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25), according to Finance Ministry replies in Parliament. The ministry clarified that the figures are reported on an assessment year basis. However, the figures for AY 2019-20 to AY 2023-24 cover total LTCG tax reported through income tax returns, while the later figures relate to equity transactions.