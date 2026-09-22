Sebi looks to ease foreign investor access, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working to simplify digital onboarding for persons resident outside India, widen participation by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in non-agricultural commodity derivatives, and introduce depository receipts against units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and publicly listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

“For foreign investors, our approach has been to reduce friction across the entire investment journey. At entry, onboarding is becoming faster, digital and more proportionate to risk. SWAGAT-FI reflects this approach for trusted, low-risk investors, with around 205 FPIs already using the framework since it became operational from June 1, 2026,” Pandey said, speaking at the JP Morgan India Conference.

He added that the regulator’s approach going forward would centre on easier access, deeper markets and greater resilience. He said designated depository participants were already using digital workflows and application programming interface-based integration to cut FPI onboarding timelines, and that the regulator wanted such technology-led solutions adopted more widely so that "ease of access" becomes a systemic feature rather than an exception.

On market structure, Pandey said Sebi was consulting on net settlement of funds for mutual fund schemes in the cash market and — having established the Closing Auction Session — would now address concerns around the settlement price for derivatives on expiry days, on which a consultation paper has already been issued.

He added that the regulator would continue widening cash market participation, improving securities lending and borrowing, and supporting hedging and arbitrage to strengthen price discovery.

For corporate bonds, Pandey said work was under way on a market-making framework covering liquidity, infrastructure and repo access, alongside consultations on Fixed Income Channel Partners to widen distribution through regulated online bond platforms, and a proposed Credit Risk-o-Meter to make credit risk easier for investors to understand.

He said the Accredited Investor framework was under review, while portfolio management proposals under consideration included permitting investment in foreign securities and a framework to support global fund-management activity from India.

"Our objective is clear: reduce unnecessary friction, deepen markets and strengthen safeguards where risks are real," Pandey said.