Sebi may allow netting of funds for FPIs in March 23 board meeting

The move is expected to ease liquidity pressure and lower funding costs for FPIs, especially during high-volume trading sessions such as index rebalancing days.

With the approval, FPIs will be able to use the proceeds from sale transactions in the cash market on a particular day to fund purchase transactions on the same day — requiring them to fulfil only the net fund obligation. However, netting may not be permitted if the FPI buys and sells the same stock or security on the same day or settlement cycle.

At present, FPIs are required to fund purchase transactions and deliver securities for sale trades separately. All transactions are grossed at the custodian level, and FPIs are required to fulfil their obligations on a gross basis. Custodians settle their deliveries on a net basis with the clearing corporations.

The current practice leaves FPIs underinvested for at least one day and results in additional costs due to forex slippage and reliance on short-term credit lines.

Last year, FPIs made representations to the regulator seeking relaxations. Following discussions, Sebi had floated a consultation paper on the same in January this year.

Sources added that the market regulator may also approve several relaxations for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), including expanding the scope of investing in liquid fund schemes. Sebi may allow REITs and InvITs to invest in schemes with a credit risk value of 10 or above to diversify portfolios, as the current threshold of a credit risk value of 12 leaves limited investment opportunities.

Sebi may also align investment conditions for private InvITs with public InvITs for investing in greenfield projects.

Additionally, compliance with the ‘fit and proper person’ criteria for market intermediaries such as stockbrokers is also expected to be eased at the upcoming board meeting. Under this, Sebi may do away with automatic disqualifications arising solely from the filing of criminal complaints, FIRs, or chargesheets in cases involving economic offences — a move that is expected to reduce regulatory uncertainty for entities facing the initial stages of legal proceedings.

Emailed queries to Sebi did not elicit any response till the time of publication.

The market regulator is also expected to take up the recommendations of the high-level committee formed to review the code to address conflict of interest within Sebi and manage disclosures by officials. The recommendations were discussed in the previous board meeting in December 2025; however, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said they needed more deliberation given some concerns raised by employees.