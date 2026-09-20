Sebi may take up PMS regulation overhaul at September 24 board meeting
Reforms for debt segment and accredited investors are also on cards; gift cards for MFs may not be approved
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear — at its board meeting scheduled for September 24 — the overhaul of regulations governing portfolio management services (PMS), allowing a new mutual fund-only PMS with lower entry barriers, reforms for the debt market, and measures to promote foreign portfolio participation in exchange-traded commodity derivatives.
Topics : SEBI PMS schemes Sebi norms