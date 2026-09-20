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Sebi may take up PMS regulation overhaul at September 24 board meeting

Reforms for debt segment and accredited investors are also on cards; gift cards for MFs may not be approved

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SEBI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear — at its board meeting scheduled for September 24 — the overhaul of regulations governing portfolio management services (PMS), allowing a new mutual fund-only PMS with lower entry barriers, reforms for the debt market, and measures to promote foreign portfolio participation in exchange-traded commodity derivatives. 
According to sources, the regulator just may  remove the mandatory requirement to appoint a merchant banker for small-value debt raised through private placements. It may also introduce a credit risk-o-meter for disclosure for debt securities, and consider reforms for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).  
However, sources said the proposal to allow gift cards for mutual fund investments may not sail through amid misuse concerns.
With discussions ongoing on the proposal for variable net-worth requirements for stock brokers, the measure may not be taken up at the meeting.  
Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of going to press. 
The proposed MF-PMS framework would lower the minimum investment threshold to ~25 lakh from the current ~50 lakh for regular PMS, while easing the minimum net-worth requirement for MF-PMS applicants to ~2 crore from ~5 crore. 
It would also allow portfolio managers to exclusively manage investments in direct plans of mutual fund schemes and specialised investment funds (SIFs). 
The regulator may also allow portfolio managers to invest in overseas securities, expand the use of exchange-traded derivatives, and permit investments in to-be-listed and unlisted securities. 
Sebi may also approve a common advertisement code to bring uniformity in standards across its regulated entities. This is in contrast to the different frameworks currently applicable to each category of intermediary. 
The Accredited Investor framework for alternative investment funds (AIFs) may also be taken up for review, with wider eligibility and investment manager-led accreditation as part of the onboarding process. 
Other proposals that may be taken up include an overhaul of the Settlement Regulations, measures to strengthen technology at market infrastructure institutions and a review of the margin trading facility. For foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the regulator may pave the way for them to trade in non-agricultural index derivatives and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives.
 This may broaden participation, enhance liquidity and market depth, improve price discovery, and strengthen convergence between derivatives and physical markets. 

                                                              Reform in works

  • Sebi may clear a mutual fund-only PMS with the minimum investment cut to ₹25 lakh (from ₹50 lakh) and net worth eased to ₹2 cr (from ₹5 cr)
  • Portfolio managers may get to invest in overseas and unlisted securities and use more exchange-traded derivatives
  • Debt market reforms include no mandatory merchant banker for small private placements, a credit risk-o-meter, and changes for Reits and InvITs
  • FPIs may be allowed to trade non-agricultural index derivatives and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives
  • Gift cards for MF investments and variable net-worth norms for brokers are unlikely to be taken up
 
 
Topics : SEBI PMS schemes Sebi norms