Sebi weighs shift to rupee-denominated fees from US dollars for FPIs, FVCIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering mandating foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign venture capital investors (FVCIs) to pay registration and related fees in Indian rupees (INR) instead of the current system of payments in US dollars (USD), according to board meeting documents.

The market regulator collected a total of $12.98 million in FY26 through registration, continuation and other fees paid by FPIs and FVCIs. The amount includes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

According to the documents, Sebi's proposal follows operational issues arising from the existing mechanism, including manual accounting and invoicing of fees received in US dollars. The regulator said the process is time-consuming and lacks real-time accounting visibility, resulting in delays in financial reporting.

Sebi also noted that remittance charges and foreign exchange conversion costs often lead to shortfalls in the fees received or discrepancies during reconciliation.

The regulator further highlighted the opportunity cost arising from delays and the significant man-hours spent coordinating across departments during reconciliation.

"The FPIs and FVCIs shall pay the registration fees in eligible foreign exchange equivalent to fees specified by the Board in INR terms as mentioned to the Designated Depository Participant (DDP) prior to the grant of registration," the document stated.

The designated depository participants will be required to remit the fees to Sebi within five working days of the grant of registration.

At present, Category-I FPIs and FVCIs pay a registration fee of $2,500. Under the proposal, this may be revised to ₹2.3 lakh. Sebi is also considering revising late payment and renewal fees.

Registration is currently valid for three years for FPIs and 10 years for specified trusted FPIs registered under the Swagat-FI route. FVCI registrations remain valid for five years.

In another operational change, Sebi has proposed including the date of birth or the date of incorporation, agreement, trust deed or any other date of formation or partnership in the common application form (CAF) used for FPI registration.

The proposal follows a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in March introducing new Permanent Account Number (PAN) application forms for foreign entities that require proof of date and proof of incorporation.

Since the CAF is also used for PAN applications and opening bank and demat accounts by FPIs, Sebi said including the date of incorporation would simplify onboarding and compliance. The regulator noted that the registration certificate is already accepted as proof of identity and address.

Separately, Sebi is also considering changing the periodicity of fee payments by custodians from the current annual schedule to a monthly cycle.

The regulator received ₹175.8 crore in custodian fees during FY26.